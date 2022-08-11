What are the best baseball cleats?

Baseball requires plenty of equipment to play, and while high-quality gear such as bats and gloves is crucial for performing at a high level, don’t underestimate the importance of reliable cleats. Baseball cleats provide players with the traction and protection they need to succeed on the diamond, but there are a few things to consider before buying a new pair.

How do I choose the best baseball cleats?

Size

Your cleats could be made with advanced technology, but they won’t serve you well if you don’t buy the correct size. Wearing shoes that fit too tightly can be uncomfortable at best and, at worst, cause pain, swelling and blisters. Your cleats should have a snug fit, but leaving some room is critical to prevent soreness. However, be cautious and ensure that your shoes aren’t too large, as this can cause tripping and injury.

Types of cleats

There are two types of baseball cleats: molded and metal.

Molded cleats have rubber studs and are more durable than metal cleats but don’t offer the same level of grip.

cleats have rubber studs and are more durable than metal cleats but don’t offer the same level of grip. Metal cleats are considered the standard for baseball cleats, especially at the highest levels. They offer excellent traction but are not as durable as molded cleats.

Turf shoes

Turf shoes don’t have studs or spikes like baseball cleats but have a textured rubber pattern. Turf shoes can be worn for training drills but are unsuitable for games since they don’t offer enough traction for high-speed, agile movements on outdoor surfaces.

Ankle length

The ankle length of your baseball cleats should depend on your fielding position, physique and skill. Many taller and stockier infielders prefer high-cut or mid-cut cleats since they provide more stability and ankle support. Speedier outfielders often prefer low-cut shoes since they’re more lightweight and don’t limit mobility as much as high-cut or mid-cut shoes.

Cost and durability

Your baseball cleats should remain usable for two or three seasons, but some players wear out their shoes much faster than others. The most durable baseball shoes cost $60-$150, but if you don’t play often and don’t want to spend too much money on a pair, you can find reliable cleats for $40-$60.

The best baseball cleats

Best cleats under $50

Under Armour Men’s Leadoff Low RM Baseball Cleats

These have a durable synthetic upper with perforations for increased airflow. The toe cap overlay gives players added protection, and the padded collar provides a locked-down fit. The rubber studs are rugged and offer excellent traction.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Men’s 3000 V5 Molded Baseball Shoes

With molded rubber studs, these provide excellent durability and traction. The synthetic mesh upper is breathable, and the midsole is packed with Fresh Foam for a comfortable feel and more bounce back on strides.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Vapor Ultrafly 4 Keystone RM Baseball Cleats

These have a perforated synthetic upper for maximum breathability and durability. The mesh tongue helps keep feet cool for extended periods, and the soft foam cushioning in the midsole gives speedy players extra flexibility and shock absorption.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best cleats for $50-$100

Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 2 Metal Baseball Cleats

These have Zoom Air units in the cushioned midsole for extra comfort and more efficient energy transfer. Each shoe has nine metal studs for enhanced grip, and the dual internal heel cups provide a secure fit.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Men’s Icon 7 Dripped Out Cleats

Step onto the diamond with style and confidence with these high-end, paint-dripped cleats. The midsole helps facilitate more bounce back on strides and enhanced shock absorption, and the metal spikes provide excellent traction on grass.

Sold by Adidas

Nike Men’s Force Trout 7 Pro MCS Baseball Cleats

These have an outsole plate with durable rubber molded studs for grip. The durable synthetic leather provides increased stability, and full-length cushioning makes them comfortable enough to wear for extended periods.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best cleats for $100-$150

Adidas Men’s Adizero Afterburner 8 NWV Mid Metal Baseball Cleats

Any baseball player looking for extra stability on the diamond will love these cleats, thanks to their elite performance and stylish design. The Lightstrike midsole enhances mobility, and the Sprintskin upper is durable, lightweight and provides a sock-like fit for increased support.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Adidas Icon 7 Men’s Baseball Cleats

These are designed for heavy hitters looking to enhance their speed and power. They have a soft textile upper for long-lasting comfort and a Boost midsole with plenty of cushioning for increased responsiveness on strides.

Sold by Adidas

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.