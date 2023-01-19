Which infrared sauna blankets are best?

People have been using saunas for thousands of years for both health and relaxation purposes. Of course, not everyone has the space to install a sauna room in their home, nor do they want to go to their local gym or spa every time they want to use one. Thankfully, sauna blankets solve that problem.

If you are in the market for a sauna blanket, infrared models like the Gizmo Supply Three-zone Blanket are the best option. These utilize a light-based heating method that is more efficient than traditional radiant heating options. This particular model stands out as a top choice for its multiple zones, each of which can be controlled independently, and premium Japanese carbon fiber heating elements.

What to know before you buy an infrared sauna blanket

Why infrared heat

Infrared heating is different from traditional sauna heating because it utilizes light to warm your body directly rather than heating the air around you. This technique offers a couple of benefits. It is more efficient than traditional heating methods since it doesn’t need to waste a lot of excess energy heating air to warm you up.

It is also less likely to bleed out warmth and heat up the air circulating in the room, so you won’t feel the need to increase air conditioning afterward to cool it down again. Some people may also find the dry warmth of infrared heating to be more comfortable than the steamy warmth of a normal sauna.

Safety

It is important to keep safety in mind when using a sauna blanket. Make sure you are well hydrated before you start and keep plenty of water close at hand to replenish yourself as you sweat throughout your sauna session.

When selecting your temperature, it is best to start out low and then increase it as you feel comfortable. Many people find they don’t need to set infrared saunas as hot as traditional ones. This is also true for infrared sauna blankets.

It is also a good idea to start out with short treatments of just 5 or 10 minutes. Then, slowly increase their duration over time as you learn how your body reacts to them both during and after the sauna session.

Features to look for in a quality infrared sauna blanket

Controls

The controls of a sauna blanket should be intuitive to operate and easy to reach without having to move around too much and potentially let any cold air in. For the best experience, consider choosing a model that includes a small wireless remote along with the main control panel. These will allow for the most convenient adjustments while under the blanket.

Heating zones

Sauna blankets may have a single heating zone or up to three. The more independent heating zones, the more you can customize the treatments to fit your personal preferences. For example, you may prefer to make the area around your torso hotter than the area around your legs to promote extra sweating around your waist.

Temperature range

Different people enjoy different levels of heat. To accommodate that, most sauna blankets allow you to adjust the heat to suit your preference. Commonly, sauna blankets top out around 175 degrees Fahrenheit, but some can get as hot as 195 degrees.

Timer

Spending time in a sauna blanket is very relaxing, which can result in some people losing track of time or even falling asleep during their treatment. This could potentially be dangerous, as it could result in dehydration or overheating. To prevent this, most sauna blankets allow you to set a treatment time before starting. After you’ve finished the treatment, the blanket will automatically turn itself off.

Armholes

If you tend to get bored during sauna sessions and need something to keep you occupied, you’ll be best served by picking a model that features armholes. These allow you to stick your hands out of the blanket to hold a phone, tablet or book without having to worry about heat loss.

How much can you expect to spend on an infrared sauna blanket

Most infrared sauna blankets cost between $125-$450.

Infrared sauna blanket FAQs

How do I clean my infrared sauna blanket?

A. You’ll be doing a lot of sweating inside your sauna blanket, so you’ll want to make sure to clean it regularly. The best way to do this is by simply wiping down the interior with antibacterial wipes and then leaving it unzipped and fully open to dry before putting it away.

How often should I use a sauna blanket?

A. There are many different recommendations for how often you should use a sauna for optimal benefits. The general consensus though is that you can safely use a sauna three to four times a week for anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes each time.

What is the best infrared sauna blanket to buy?

Top infrared sauna blanket

Gizmo Supply Three-zone Infrared Sauna Blanket

What you need to know: With three heating zones and a wide temperature range of 86 to 194 degrees Fahrenheit, this is a good choice for beginners and experienced users alike.

What you’ll love: You can set different temperatures for each heating zone to customize your treatment. Plus, it is made with high-quality Japanese carbon fiber heating elements that should stand the test of time.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include a small wireless remote like some others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top infrared sauna blanket for the money

SurmountWay Sauna Blanket

What you need to know: This is one of the most affordable infrared sauna blankets that still gets good reviews from users, making it a smart option for those on a tight budget.

What you’ll love: The arm holes allow you to play on a mobile device or read a book while still enjoying the benefits of a sauna. Also, it comes with a small wireless remote for convenient temperature adjustments mid-treatment.

What you should consider: Its maximum temperature is only 176 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Surnuo Sauna Blanket for Detox

What you need to know: Though expensive, this Sauna Blanket is made with premium materials and includes 25 body wraps to promote weight loss during treatments.

What you’ll love: The outer layer is made of Oxford cloth, while the inside is waterproof, skin-friendly PVC and is easy to clean. The blanket can release 9-14 micrometers of far-infrared rays. This is said to help speed up blood circulation and metabolism.

What you should consider: The control panel is poorly placed and can be difficult to reach while under the blanket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

