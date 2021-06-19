Skip to content
Police who defended US Capitol to testify at Jan. 6 riot probe’s first hearing
Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals with apparent injury
Colorado monitoring 2 people after monkeypox exposure on flight
Knoxville City Council to meet Tuesday night, confirm African American Equity Restoration Task Force
4 horses test positive for Potomac horse fever in Tennessee
Video
Anderson County offense ready to take the next step
Video
Peyton Manning coming to Knoxville for Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Video
Fulton gearing up for football season
Video
Knox County Mayor talks possible appearance at WWE Smackdown in Knoxville
Video
Knoxville divers headed to Junior USA National Championships
Video
Two Lady Vol swimmers in finals Monday at Tokyo Olympics
Blood Centers team up to increase donations
Video
Pulled Chicken Pimento Cheese Sliders
Video
Corpse flower getting ready to bloom at the University of Tennessee
Video
Forward Church handing out 1,000 backpacks
Video
Bank of America’s Knoxville Student Leaders
Video
Adoption fees waived through Sunday for Young-Williams’ ‘Meow Bowwow Luau’ event
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Charlie
Video
Food City to add 1,200 positions in hiring event this week
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Pete A Cat
Video
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sebastian Stan
Video
Football
Anderson County offense ready to take the next step
Video
Fulton gearing up for football season
Video
Father of Summer Wells says other children have been removed from family home
Video
Amateur Knoxville rapper arrested by Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
Knox County couple reported missing found safe
Video
Maryville woman arrested after man dies from apparent overdose
Motorcycle wreck in Wears Valley leaves two dead
Video
Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals with apparent injury
Tennessee at the Olympics
Olympic Results
Destination Japan: Olympic Weightlifter represents Knoxville in Tokyo
Video
Tennessee Vols in Tokyo: Meet the VFLs at the 2020 Olympics
Gallery
Vols McLeod only athlete in world to qualify for Olympics in both long jump, triple jump
Vols’ Vescovi named to Uruguay’s Olympic qualifying basketball team
Tennessee swimmer Erika Brown punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Video
More Tennessee Olympians