Which pair of black and silver heels is best?

Are you looking for a new pair of heels to add a smart streak of glamour to your outfit? Black and silver are one of those classic color combos. They are great for high heels because they are fun and formal at the same time. They are suitable for special events but can also add some much-needed sparkle to less auspicious occasions. If you want a showstopping heel, check out the Betsey Johnson Prince d’Orsay Evening Pumps for eye-catching style with decadent flair.

What to know before you buy black and silver heels

Color scheme

Most colors pair well with black and silver shoes. Red is a glamorous choice that compliments the duo, though a dark purple also looks great. Don’t be afraid to pair your heels with a black or silver ensemble either. When in doubt, you can always go with a simple black dress that will allow that silver to really pop.

Open-toe vs. closed-toe heels

When it comes to heels, the most popular shoes you’ll see with this color scheme are open-toe sandals or closed-toe pumps. Open-toe is great for warmer seasons and lightweight attire, while a closed-toe heel is better suited for cooler weather. The closed-toe heel is a little more formal, and you don’t have to worry about painting your toenails to match your outfit.

Types of heels

The average heel is about 3 inches tall, though you can always opt for a lower or higher heel based on what’s most comfortable and suitable for the occasion. In terms of style, there are several types of heels you’re likely to see with the black and silver color scheme.

Kitten : This heel is short and thin. It’s about 1 to 2.5 inches in height and ideal for times when you want just a little lift.

: This heel is short and thin. It’s about 1 to 2.5 inches in height and ideal for times when you want just a little lift. Flared : This heel has a curvy design. It is thicker on the bottom and skinnier in the middle. It comes in a variety of heel heights and is great if you want something taller than a kitten heel but more stable than a stiletto.

: This heel has a curvy design. It is thicker on the bottom and skinnier in the middle. It comes in a variety of heel heights and is great if you want something taller than a kitten heel but more stable than a stiletto. Block : This is a square, chunky heel that’s usually between 2 and 4 inches tall. It tends to be a heavier shoe but with more heel support.

: This is a square, chunky heel that’s usually between 2 and 4 inches tall. It tends to be a heavier shoe but with more heel support. Stiletto: This is a tall, skinny heel over 3 inches in height. It is designed to maximize height to dramatic effect but can also be one of the more uncomfortable heel options.

What to look for in quality black and silver heels

Sequins and rhinestones

While some black and silver heels rely on suede or satin for a luscious exterior, many incorporate sequins or rhinestones into the silver component. This makes the method of application — whether it be stitched in sequins or glued on stones — important. A few lost sequins or rhinestones can completely ruin the shoes, making them look cheap or old. Make sure all accents are well-applied and won’t fall off after one or two wears.

Real suede vs. faux suede

When it comes to suede, quality is actually in the eye of the beholder. It depends on what is going to matter most to you. Real suede tends to look even better over time and has a richer color tone overall. Faux suede, on the other hand, is more durable and water-resistant with less maintenance required. Faux suede is usually less expensive than authentic suede.

Arch support

Believe it or not, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for fashion. A really great pair of heels won’t hurt your feet. The sole is cushioned enough to provide reasonable arch support, and it keeps your feet pain-free as you go about wearing them. If you find a pair of pumps you love that don’t seem to offer much support, consider getting a pair of insoles specifically made for high heels.

How much you can expect to spend on black and silver heels

Black and silver heels cost between $35-$150.

Black and silver heels FAQ

What is a covered heel?

A. A covered heel has something protective around the base of the heel. Either the heel’s primary fabric is wrapped around the edges or the point itself is covered by more durable material. This helps the heel to last longer.

Is d’Orsay a fancy type of shoe?

A. The term d’Orsay refers to a cutout section on the side of the shoe, exposing the edge of the sole. The name comes from the 19th-century artist Count Alfred d’Orsay.

What are the best black and silver heels to buy?

Top black and silver heels

Betsey Johnson Prince d’Orsay Evening Pumps

What you need to know: These pewter-toned pumps have a closed pointed toe and feature a polyester exterior with a manmade sole, layered bow design and a 3.5-inch covered heel.

What you’ll love: The metallic fabric is sparkly and the layered bow is a beautiful accent on the toe for drawing attention. The heels are beautiful and comfortable as far as stilettos go.

What you should consider: These run narrow and are not comfortable for wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top black and silver heels for the money

Elegant Park Rhinestone Satin Pumps

What you need to know: These black satin peep-toe pumps feature a dazzling silver rhinestone pattern, cutout design, rubber sole and a 3-inch heel.

What you’ll love: These are sparkly and elegant at a great price. The rhinestone design is eye-catching without being overdone and it wraps around the side of shoes. These are great for special occasions and they are comfortable.

What you should consider: There are no half or wide sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Allegra K Strappy Rhinestone Heel Sandals

What you need to know: These faux suede open-toe sandals have three straps covered in rhinestones, a silver buckle, a suede sole and a 3.87-inch heel.

What you’ll love: The rhinestones are bright and well-fastened. The heels are comfortable and offer great contrast between the black and silver tones.

What you should consider: These run a little big and a little narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews.

