Which women’s ski gloves are best?

Whether you’re an expert skier or a novice on the slopes, a good pair of gloves will help you have a warm, safe day out. Plus, a great pair of ski gloves are useful for a lot more than just downhill skiing. However, it can be challenging to choose the right pair with so many options available. Continue reading this buying guide to learn more about which women’s ski gloves are right for you and your needs. The Canada Goose Hybridge Mitten is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a pair of women’s ski gloves

Cuff Style

When it comes to women’s ski gloves, there are many cuff styles from which to choose. While there are stylistic differences to consider, your priority should be function. If you regularly find yourself in deep snow, a gauntlet, or long cuff, is the way to go. However, if need something to wear around town and on the slopes, go for a short or slip-on cuff that creates a comfortable seal without taking up too much space.

Exterior material

When purchasing a new pair of ski gloves, the exterior material quality is crucial. If your material isn’t suited for the environment, you will be cold and wet. The most common materials are leather, which is durable but requires waterproof treatments, nylon and gore-tex.

Dexterity

The last thing you want is to feel trapped in your gloves. While mittens lack dexterity compared to gloves, not all gloves are created equal when it comes to maneuverability. Gloves with bulky insulation may compromise movement for warmth, and slim gloves tend to sacrifice extreme cold protection for increased dexterity. Take these factors into account before choosing your next pair of gloves.

What to look for in a quality pair of women’s ski gloves

Waterproof materials and coatings

Waterproof materials like gore-tex and unique waterproof coatings are a hallmark of a high-quality pair of gloves or mittens. No amount of insulation can keep you warm if it becomes soaked. Be on the lookout for gloves with gore-tex inserts or naturally durable materials with special treatments, such as goatskin leather.

Removable leashes

A leash allows you to slip your gloves off without having to worry about where to put them. With a strong leash, you won’t ever have to worry about dropping your gloves off the chairlift or losing them on the move.

Touchscreen compatibility

Although you aren’t likely to find any budget-friendly gloves with touch-screen capabilities, keep an eye out for gloves that do offer it, even for a slight premium. Whether you listen to music while you ski or not, having quick access to your phone on the slopes is a timesaver. Plus, keeping your gloves on without interruption helps them operate efficiently.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of women’s ski gloves

Ski gloves span a wide range of prices, but you can expect to spend around $60 on high-quality, all-purpose gloves that will get you through most conditions. However, advanced and purpose-built gloves usually cost well over $100.

What are the best pairs of women’s ski gloves to buy?

Top women’s ski gloves

Canada Goose Hybridge Mitten

What you need to know: Canada Goose is renowned for producing some of the toughest outdoor gear on the market, and their Hybridge mitten packs a serious punch.

What you’ll love: With 600 down fill insulation, these premium mittens are sure to keep your hands comfortable and cozy. Even the gauntlet cuffs are fully insulated. These mittens have reflective strips for night use, and a durable wrist-leash, making taking them on and off on the slope a breeze. To top it off, Hybridge mittens have a waterproof coating that will keep your hands dry and prevent the down insulation from bunching together.

What you should consider: When it comes to Hybridge, high performance comes at a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top women’s ski gloves for money

Backcountry All Mountain Mitten

What you need to know: Designed for extreme conditions and constructed from high-quality materials, the All Mountain mitten is an excellent choice for anyone who needs high-performance gear but doesn’t want to break the bank.

What you’ll love: With a waterproof gore-tex shell and a genuine goatskin leather palm, these mittens will keep you dry all day long. Plus, the goatskin is quite grippy, which is great if you use poles or use your mittens for outdoor chores like snow shoveling. These mittens also have a fantastic gauntlet cuff that will keep the snow out on the deepest of powder days. Additionally, the All Mountain Mitten from Backcountry has a layer of Primaloft insulation.

What you should consider: Although these mittens are an excellent value for money, it would be nice if they came with a pair of glove liners so you can take them off without exposing your bare skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Outdoor Research Super Couloir Sensor Glove

What you need to know: Inspired by the warmth and maneuverability of ice climbing gloves, the Super Couloir Sensor gloves are Outdoor Research’s flagship model.

What you’ll love: Designed to take on the harshest winter conditions, the Super Couloir has all the technology you need to take on steep lines in the backcountry. The side panels have an elastic quality that makes it easy to grip your poles, shovel or dig your way through deep snow on a hike. The Super Couloir gloves have a breathable, waterproof gore-tex insert that keeps your fingers dry and warm. Like all advanced gloves, they feature a gauntlet cuff and a removable leash.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that the touchscreen capability doesn’t work in wet environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

