Which gas weed eaters are best?

As simple as the machines look, gas weed eaters have a surprisingly high amount of variance. From different engines, trimmer line lengths and thickness to even the angle of the shaft, knowing what model of gas weed eater to pick can be downright intimidating. Plus there are all sorts of little details that make big differences.

One of the best gas weed eaters is the Husqvarna 17-Inch Gas String Trimmer. This model has the power to chew through most grasses and weeds and the lightness to be wielded comfortably.

What to know before you buy a gas weed eater

Shaft

Gas weed eaters have either straight or curved shafts.

Straight shafts are more often found in commercial models, though some are meant for residential use. Straight shafts are longer and heavier, but they’re more durable. They’re best for chewing through large swathes of thick greenery.

Curved shafts are shorter and lighter. This can make them easier to wield for most consumers, but taller people usually find them uncomfortable. The curve also adds stress to the internal cable, causing it to wear out faster. They're best for small and/or precise work.

Additionally, both shafts may have adjustable lengths. This may add a little to the cost, but the ability to personally size the weed eater is worth the investment.

Trimmer line shape

Trimmer lines come in a variety of shapes that best fit certain situations:

Round line is the simplest line shape for the simplest, lightest tasks.

Twisted line is the most rugged. It's best for the harshest of tasks.

Serrated line has teeth to chop up leaves and thick greenery.

Multi-sided line comes in several shapes, like stars and squares. It's also good for thick greenery.

Precut line requires a special head to be used, but there isn't a more durable or viciously able line.

What to look for in a quality gas weed eater

Engine

Gas-powered weed eaters use either two- or four-stroke engines.

Two-stroke engines are a more affordable initial investment, but they have a range of recurring costs. To start, these engines are less fuel efficient, so you’ll burn more gasoline. They require oil to be mixed with the gas to lubricate the engine, another extra cost and extra hassle. They generate more emissions too. They’re lighter than four-stroke engines and can be higher-powered, but the higher the power the faster they wear out.

Four-stroke engines are more expensive at first but have more value over time. They don't require oil to be mixed with their gas and they don't burn through gas as fast. They tend to be more durable and generate fewer emissions. Their extra weight can make them difficult to wield effectively or for long periods.

Throttle lock

A throttle lock is a godsend for long and arduous weed-eating jobs. This option lets you set and forget how much gas is being fed to the motor rather than requiring you to hold the trigger down for the job’s entire duration.

How much you can expect to spend on a gas weed eater

Most gas weed eaters for residential use are found for $200-$300. Some models for light and occasional use can cost less than $100. Anything more than $300 is designed for commercial use.

Gas weed eater FAQ

How thick should the trimmer line be?

A. That depends on how difficult the task ahead of you is. Thicker trimmer lines are more durable and better at slashing through thicker greenery. If it’s too thick though, it might shred or rip up your yard in an unattractive manner. If you’re just trimming standard grass you need a line between 0.065-0.08 inches. Weeds and thicker grass require a 0.085-0.105-inch thick line while the toughest greenery needs a 0.11-0.155-inch thick line.

Which feed head type is best?

A. That depends on how well-versed you are in using a weed eater. Automatic feed heads are best for beginners. You don’t need to worry about how much trimmer line you’re letting out, but you will go through the trimmer line faster. Bump feed heads are perfect for intermediate and advanced users. Simply tap the head to the ground and more line comes out. It takes practice to know how forcefully you need to tap the head without causing damage to it. Fixed-line heads offer the best of the best line, but it can be overkill for nonprofessionals.

What’s the best gas weed eater to buy?

Top gas weed eater

Husqvarna 17-inch Gas String Trimmer

What you need to know: This gas weed eater is powerful, light and effective.

What you’ll love: It’s considered very light at only 11 pounds. A translucent fuel tank makes it easy to know when a refill is necessary. It includes a 2.6-ounce bottle of oil and detailed instructions on how to mix it with gasoline for the two-stroke engine.

What you should consider: You’ll need to adjust a few settings with this model to best fit your needs; puzzling these changes out can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gas weed eater for the money

Remington 16-inch Gas String Trimmer

What you need to know: This budget gas weed eater is a good choice for those with small yards.

What you’ll love: It uses a nearly 1-inch-thick trimmer line for increased durability and ability to cut through tougher jobs. The length of the line can be extended just by tapping the head to the ground. The curved shaft makes it easier to wield for longer periods.

What you should consider: The motor causes more vibration in the handle than similar weed eaters. Some users reported a difficult time starting the engine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Craftsman 17-inch Gas String Trimmer

What you need to know: This gas weed eater features a more powerful engine for tougher jobs.

What you’ll love: The four-stroke engine can use regular gasoline rather than needing to be mixed with oil. The handle can be swapped between left- and right-hand orientations. The engine uses a simple two-step, “prime and pull” start system. A nearly 1-inch-thick trimmer line shreds through weeds.

What you should consider: The bigger engine adds considerable weight for a total of nearly 15 pounds. Non-Craftsman accessories are incompatible with this weed eater.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

