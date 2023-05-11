Lawn mower types: Which one is best for your yard?

Which lawn mower should you buy?

IN THIS ARTICLE:

As spring ushers in warmer temperatures and blooming gardens, it also brings the return of luscious green lawns. Some can afford professional landscaping services. Others prefer to manicure their natural turf. Whether you have to manage a small patch or several acres, the right lawn mower makes maintaining it easier and keeps it looking beautiful.

Things to consider when choosing a lawn mower

Before throwing away money on the wrong product, it’s essential to determine what type of lawn mower best suits your property. If you have a modest quarter-acre of land, you need a smaller solution than those with large yards, farms or expansive property.

The most conventional lawn mower, the push mower, keeps your yard nicely trimmed. Riding mowers are best for maintaining more significant properties and come in various sizes. Mowers also differ in their power source: gas, electricity or manual. The type of power used should take into consideration fuel efficiency and availability.

Best gas push lawn mowers

Troy-Bilt 21-inch 160-cc 3-in-1 Gas Push Mower

What you need to know: This lightweight Troy-Bilt gas mower uses a Honda motor but costs $100 less than the Japanese automaker’s competing model.

What you’ll love: It has large rear wheels for hills and rough patches, an adjustable six-position blade deck and an auto-choke engine.

What you should consider: It requires a fuel stabilizer to prevent engine issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Troy-Bilt

PowerSmart 21-inch 170-cc Gas Push Mower

What you need to know: It’s lightweight, agile and has a five-position blade deck.

What you’ll love: It’s foldable for vertical storage, includes durable blades and has highly rated customer service.

What you should consider: Expert assembly costs extra.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best battery-powered push lawn mower

Ryobi One+ 16-inch 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Push Lawn Mower

What you need to know: Ryobi’s One+ battery powers over 175 other tools, making this mower compatible with more lawn care products.

What you’ll love: This model is lightweight, compact and easy to use. It has good operation and charging times.

What you should consider: It’s not recommended for thicker grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Greenworks G-Max 40-Volt 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower

What you need to know: Its 40-volt battery is interchangeable with other Greenworks lawn care tools, making it versatile and reliable.

What you’ll love: The Greenworks mower includes rear bagging and mulching. It has a long-lasting battery and quiet operation.

What you should consider: You need a backup battery for larger yards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best electric corded push mower

Ryobi 13-inch 11-Amp Corded Push Lawn Mower

What you need to know: It’s easy to use and affordable, making going green simple.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight and includes mulching and bagging features.

What you should consider: It’s not as powerful as other mowers

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best self-propelled lawn mower

Honda 21-inch 3-in-1 Variable-Speed Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

What you need to know: It’s among the most versatile and customizable mowers.

What you’ll love: This Honda mower includes enhanced mulching and a seven-position blade deck. Its speed and positioning is adjustable.

What you should consider: This unit is heavier than other mowers.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

PowerSmart 21-inch 170-cc Gas Self-Propelled Mower

What you need to know: This mower is straightforward and affordable.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to store, strong and durable.

What you should consider: There are some reports of propulsion issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best riding lawn mower

RYOBI Electric Battery Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower

What you need to know: Not only is this riding mower robust and high-performing, its electric battery power produces zero emissions.

What you’ll love: It has a two-hour runtime, is quieter than most riding mowers and has cruise control.

What you should consider: Some report battery issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matt Fleming writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.