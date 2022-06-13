Which Miraculous Ladybug toys are best?

If you’re looking for a holiday or birthday gift for a fan of the series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir,” you can’t go wrong with Miraculous Ladybug toys. The titular superhero has become increasingly popular with kids of all ages. There are a variety of toys available, including yo-yos, action figures and toy phones. For children who enjoy playing with dolls, the Miraculous Ladybug Fashion Doll is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a Miraculous Ladybug toy

Backstory

Miraculous Ladybug toys are based on an internationally acclaimed animated series “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.” Normal teenagers, Marinette (Ladybug) and Adrien (Cat Noir), use magical jewels to transform into superheroes destined to fight against evil.

With magic, adventure and romance, this series has it all. It’s not only great for young kids, but it also appeals to pre-teens and some young teenagers.

Reasons to get a Miraculous Ladybug toy

Besides appealing to fans of the show, there are plenty of other reasons why Miraculous Ladybug toys are a great gift idea. For younger fans, these toys can teach things like fine motor skills, creative thinking and fundamental social skills. For older fans, they can teach them more advanced skills, including some math and storytelling.

Some Miraculous Ladybug toys, like the action figures, dolls and yo-yos, are great for interactive play. At the same time, there are enough options for fans who prefer to play alone.

Safety concerns

Miraculous Ladybug toys are no more dangerous than any other toy. That said, there are a few ways to make sure any toy you choose for a child is safe.

Some toys come with small parts or accessories like doll shoes or batteries that could be harmful if swallowed. Yo-yos, while fun, may become a safety hazard if the cord gets wrapped around a child’s neck or if the yo-yo itself hits the child while they’re playing with it.

To prevent these potential issues, choose age-appropriate toys. Also, if necessary, provide adult supervision to any child while they’re playing.

What to look for in quality Miraculous Ladybug toys

Types of toys

Here are the most popular types of Miraculous Ladybug toys:

Action figures and dolls.

Miraculous Ladybug yo-yo toys.

Miraculous Ladybug toy phones.

Miraculous Ladybug plushies.

There are also costumes, outfits and different types of clothing available to superfans of the series. When picking out a toy, consider how active the child is, their age and their interests.

Age range

The series’ intended audience is children ages 6-14 years old, so most of the themed toys are most suitable for kids in this age range.

Operation and effects

Some Miraculous Ladybug toys are electronic. These toys usually have sound effects or lights that are triggered with the push of a button. Some of these electronic toys can even replay sounds, which makes them more interesting to play with. Keep in mind that electronic toys typically require batteries that may need to be purchased separately.

If you’re looking for something with unique effects, consider getting a Miraculous Ladybug toy phone. Some of these toy phones have extra features that make them more interactive. For example, the Miraculous Compact Caller toy phone lets kids “talk” to characters from the show.

Materials

Many Miraculous Ladybug toys consist primarily of hard plastic, though some use wood. Some of these toys, like the action figures, are bendable or poseable, which lets kids move them around in a lifelike manner.

How much you can expect to spend on a Miraculous Ladybug toy

Most Miraculous Ladybug action figures cost between $20-$30. Sets may go for more than that. More advanced toys, like some Miraculous Ladybug toy phones, cost up to $100.

Miraculous Ladybug toy FAQ

Which action figures should I get if I already have Cat Noir and Ladybug?

A. There are several other cool action figures or dolls you can get to go along with the protagonists. For instance, Queen Bee and Rena Rouge are also fun, popular characters.

What are some other toys or accessories I should consider getting?

A. Several of the action figures and dolls are compatible with different clothes and outfits. This may require a separate purchase though. There are also other neat accessories and gift ideas like costume jewelry, mouse pads and plushies.

What are the best Miraculous Ladybug toys to buy?

Top Miraculous Ladybug toy

Miraculous Ladybug Fashion Doll

What you need to know: Standing at 10 inches tall, this Ladybug action figure is perfect for young collectors and kids who enjoy role-playing.

What you’ll love: This action figure comes with her sidekick Kwami. It also comes with certain accessories, such as a removable outfit and boots, so there’s a lot of potential for customization. The toy is also fully poseable with 13 points of articulation.

What you should consider: The color of the paint is a little bit different from the character’s appearance in the show.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Miraculous Ladybug toy for the money

Heni Ladybug Yo-Yo Classic Toy

What you need to know: Based on Ladybug’s weapon, this classic Miraculous Ladybug yo-yo toy is a great option for more active kids who love to play with friends.

What you’ll love: This yo-yo is made of durable wood and fits in a child’s hand. It comes with a soft, red bag that makes for a great gift. It’s also designed to be safe for younger kids.

What you should consider: It’s a good toy, but the price is a little high in comparison to traditional wooden yo-yos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miraculous Compact Caller

What you need to know: The Miraculous Ladybug toy phone looks like the device Ladybug uses in the series as she fights against evil.

What you’ll love: This compact caller lets you “call” nine main characters from the series, each with its own distinct dialing combination. It comes with batteries included so kids can play with it immediately.

What you should consider: There isn’t a place to store the call cards that come with the toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.