Batteries aren’t always included with Cocomelon dolls, so check which batteries they take and how many you’ll need to avoid disappointment.

Which Cocomelon doll is best?

The Cocomelon YouTube channel is a huge hit with preschoolers, filled with memorable original songs and reworkings of nursery rhymes. If your child is a big fan, they’ll love to play with a Cocomelon doll featuring one of their favorite characters from the channel.

You’ll need to consider which character your child prefers and if there are any accessories they’d particularly enjoy. The Cocomelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll is a great choice for JJ fans.

What to know before you buy a Cocomelon doll

Characters

At present, JJ and Cody are the only two Cocomelon characters who are available in doll form, but this may change over time. If your child’s favorite character is another of the Cocomelon crew, such as Nina, YoYo or TomTom, they’ll have to make do with a JJ or Cody doll for now.

JJ: JJ is arguably the lead character in the videos on this YouTube channel, so the majority of Cocomelon dolls are JJ dolls.

JJ is arguably the lead character in the videos on this YouTube channel, so the majority of Cocomelon dolls are JJ dolls. Cody: Cody is JJ’s best friend. He loves dinosaurs and lives with his parents and his cat, Pickles. While you’ll find fewer Cody dolls than JJ dolls, there are some available.

Sounds

These toys are usually battery-powered and make a range of sounds. You can expect them to play a clip of at least one original song from the Cocomelon YouTube channel, but usually more. In addition to playing sounds, the dolls can say several phrases and make other sounds.

Song choices vary between dolls. If your child has a favorite song, see whether you can find a doll that sings it.

What to look for in a quality Cocomelon doll

Accessories

You can expect your chosen doll to come with some accessories. This may be a single simple accessory, such as a plush apple for JJ or a plush dinosaur for Cody or more elaborate. One JJ doll, for example, comes with a cute medical kit so kids can fix his “booboos.”

Size

Most JJ and Cody dolls measure roughly 12 inches tall. This is a good size for little kids as it’s neither too small, nor unmanageably large.

Materials

Some dolls are made entirely from soft plush materials, while others are made from plastic, like classic baby dolls. Then, you can find some that have plush bodies with hard plastic heads, hands and feet.

Interactivity

The majority of these dolls have at least some interactive features. At least, you can expect them to make sounds or sing songs when kids push their bellies. However, some have even more interactive features, such as the ability to teach numbers and letters.

Outfits

While most are dressed up in a single outfit that can’t be taken off, you can find some dolls that have removable outfits. These can be simple T-shirts and shorts, adorable animal onesies or swimming gear. For some kids, part of the fun of playing with dolls is being able to dress and undress them, so choose accordingly if this is important to your child.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cocomelon doll

Most cost $15-$30, but those that come with a wide range of accessories or have elaborate interactive features can cost as much as $50.

Cocomelon doll FAQ

What age group are Cocomelon dolls for?

A. Most are suitable for kids from 18 months and up. However, you should check the specific doll you’re interested in, as some have small parts and therefore a higher minimum recommended age. While there’s no set maximum age for these dolls, the Cocomelon YouTube channel is generally enjoyed by a young audience, so these dolls are unlikely to appeal to kids over 5 years old.

How do you clean Cocomelon dolls?

A. Since most have battery packs inside, they’ll break if you get them wet. This means you can’t machine-wash or hand-wash them. However, you can spot-clean them with a damp cloth and even a small amount of soap or detergent.

What do Cocomelon dolls do?

A. This depends on the doll. Most have some kind of speech or singing function, so when kids press the right spot, they’ll say a catchphrase or sing a snippet of a Cocomelon song. However, some can do extra things, such as “eating” peas or teaching kids letters and numbers.

What’s the best Cocomelon doll to buy?

Top Cocomelon doll

Cocomelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll

What you need to know: Not only does this JJ doll sing a range of songs, but he also appears to eat his peas.

What you’ll love: Little kids will enjoy the novelty of feeding JJ peas that disappear from the spoon and it may encourage them to eat their veg. It plays clips of three songs: “This Is the Way,” “My Name Song,” and “Yes Yes Vegetables.”

What you should consider: The shoes are hard to remove from the doll.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cocomelon doll for the money

Cocomelon Snack Time JJ Plush Doll

What you need to know: It’s snack time and this cute JJ doll is holding a plush apple.

What you’ll love: It plays a range of sounds, phrases and a clip of the “Yes Yes Vegetables” song. It’s well-made and looks just like the character from the show. It’s a good size and weight for little kids to handle.

What you should consider: The outfit isn’t removable, which some kids are disappointed by.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cocomelon My Friend Cody with Dinosaur Plush

What you need to know: This adorable doll is perfect for kids who prefer Cody to JJ.

What you’ll love: It has a huggable plush body with a plastic head and hands. Cody comes with a cute dinosaur plushie and plays clips of the “Cody’s Special Dinosaur Day” song, as well as saying phrases and making other sounds.

What you should consider: There’s only one volume setting and some parents find it annoyingly loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.