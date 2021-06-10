Which swing sets are best for large backyards?

The most important thing when shopping for a swing set is to find a product that will satisfy your kids’ need for active play while also sticking to your budget.

Which swing set is best for you?

For families with young kids, an outdoor play space is precisely what you need to stay active and healthy. If you have a big backyard, take advantage of your space and invest in a swing set. Luckily, recreating that park-like atmosphere at home is easier than ever, with loads of unique and safe playsets available.

Having a big yard gives you room for creativity to find the perfect swing set that suits your kid’s needs. Before you start shopping around, there are some key considerations, such as features, design, materials and price. Use this article as a reference to help narrow down the best swing sets currently on the market.

What to consider before buying a swing set

Materials

With a big yard, you’ll have plenty of room to construct a massive playset with multiple play options for your kids. Typically, the bigger the structure, the sturdier the material, so seek long-lasting materials, such as steel or hardwood. If you’re on a tight budget, we recommend going for softwoods like pine, cedar or spruce, as they tend to cost less.

Steel vs. wood

Steel swing sets are typically more robust but are prone to rusting in the rain. Wooden sets might take a bit of maintenance to ensure it lasts. When deciding to go with steel or wood, first think about where you live and the expected weather conditions. If you’re still unsure which one to choose, we recommend wood since it tends to have a better life span.

Design and features

A large backyard leaves you with room for a creative swing set with slides, ropes, jungle gyms, climbing walls and picnic areas. Depending on the age of your kids and your preference, you can find a suitable swing set with enough extra activities to keep your children entertained for hours. Remember to prioritize safety more than anything else, as you wouldn’t want to risk small children getting hurt on more complex playground equipment, especially if your kids spend lots of time playing unsupervised.

Once you decide what features are most important to your kids, you should next think about the design and overall layout of the swing set. Having a big backyard doesn’t mean you have to have the most prominent swing set on the market, but you also want to make sure it’s big enough to grow with your family. If you have younger children, try to keep the dimensions limited so that you can safely walk around the structure and supervise while your kids are playing. A minimum recommended surface area for young kids should be at least 25 feet.

The best swing sets for large yards

Backyard Discovery Skyfort II All Cedar Swing Set

Help keep your kids active with the Discovery Skyfort, an aesthetically pleasing wooden swingset with a built-in slide, rock climbing wall and monkey bars. This playset comes with three different swing types, allowing kids of all ages to enjoy it. It even has an upper deck and a wooden canopy designed for protection from the sun. The biggest playset on this list, this structure was designed for up to 10 kids to use at once.

Sold by Amazon

Backyard Discovery Lakewood All Cedar Wooden Swing Set

If the Skyfort proves to be a bit too big, the Lakewood Swing Set is a little smaller but still designed for larger yards. With a pair of belt swings, a trapeze and a wave slide, your kids will enjoy this playset for hours. A built-in picnic stand and cloth canopy offer ample space for your kids to rest.

Sold by Amazon

Backyard Discovery Oakmont All Cedar Swing Set

Another playset offered by Backyard Discovery, the Oakmont playset is similar to Lakewood. However, it’s slightly larger and comes with an enclosed upper and lower deck, giving your kids tons of space for imaginative play and creativity. A wooden clubhouse plus an 8-foot slide allows your kids and their friends to be social and active outdoors for hours.

Sold by Amazon

Sportspower Mountain View Metal Swing Set

If you don’t want to spend upwards of a grand on playground equipment, the Mountain View swing set could be exactly what you need. Relatively compact, it offers loads of activities, with four different swing types, a small slide, and even a built-in trampoline. It’s built for young families with kids 8-years-old and below, but it is also cheaper than most playsets on the market.

Sold by Amazon

UPlay Today Commercial Swing Set

If you just need a basic swing set that’ll last a long time, pick a model from UPlay Today, which offers a wide range of steel swing sets with options for belt swings and toddler swings. While they may seem a little pricey at first, these models can last for generations and even adults can swing on them.

Sold by Home Depot

Backyard Discovery Mount McKinley All Cedar Wood Swing Set

In terms of value, you can’t go wrong with this set from Backyard Discovery. It brings all the fun from the playground into your backyard and will keep your kids active and safe. Plus, it’ll last through the worst weather. Building the set may take time and patience, but it will be worth it as you watch your kids enjoy playing on it for years.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Courtney Love writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.