Which poodle toys are best?

The best poodle toy for your child or poodle-lover may vary from person to person, and with the many different options out there, the decision can be daunting. Still, it’s fairly easy to narrow down which poodle toy is best for your needs, especially when considering who you plan to give it to, if it needs to look like an existing poodle and whether you want a plush poodle toy or a different style altogether.

The Athoinsu Soft Plush Stuffed Poodle Toy is a super cute toy dog that recipients are sure to love, even including a small flower beside one of the poodle’s ears.

What to know before you buy a poodle toy

Recipient

Who you plan to give this poodle toy will ultimately determine which product is best. Even the best toys are useless in the hands of those that don’t like them, so choosing a poodle toy that’s suitable for the person you plan to give it to is key. Whether they’re a child looking for a stuffed animal or they’re an adult commemorating a poodle in their life, a poodle toy is a great way to show a poodle enthusiast you appreciate them.

Poodle toy color

Poodle toys also come in various fur colors to match real-life dog breeds. While some may simply want a poodle toy for the stuffed animal, other buyers may use their purchases to represent a real-life poodle, largely based on the color of the toy poodle’s fur.

Plush vs. other poodle toys

The type of poodle toy you’re looking for may also determine what product is best for you, with the vast majority of poodle toys coming in plush, stuffed animal configurations. Still, buyers looking for toy poodles that aren’t plush can find a slew of other options, like poodle figurines, poodle children’s books, poodle games and other poodle toys still.

What to look for in a quality poodle toy

Entertaining

Most importantly, a poodle toy should be entertaining to its owner, whether that means they actively play with it or they keep it on their desk to remind them of their favorite real-life poodle. Either way, choosing a toy that’s entertaining and appreciable by its owner is fairly straightforward, especially when you start by considering that person’s toy trinket preferences.

Realistic

Part of the appeal of poodle toys is their fur, which can look realistic and match the tightly-curled, poofy fur for which poodles are typically known. Having a realistic poodle toy may or may not be necessary, though realistic ones can be especially fun for kids.

Age-appropriate

If you are buying this poodle toy for a child, choosing an age-appropriate model is essential. Plush poodle toys tend to be suitable for most ages, even including young children, though it’s important to check in with a given product’s recommended age before making your purchase, whether it’s plush or not.

How much you can expect to spend on a poodle toy

Like many toys, poodle toys can vary in price from model to model and from one kind to the next. Buyers can often expect to pay as little as $10 for a cheap poodle toy, while high-end toy poodles and other poodle products may cost up to $40.

Poodle toy FAQ

What is a toy poodle?

A. While poodle toys refer to toys depicting poodle breeds of dogs, a toy poodle also refers to a specific dog breed that is particularly small, has super curly fur and is hypoallergenic. Toy poodles are the second smallest of poodle varieties, while other breed variants include the smaller miniature poodle and the larger medium and standard poodles.

Are plush stuffed animals the best poodle toys?

A. The poodle breed of dogs is known for its super-soft fur, and while you can find more than just plush poodle toys out there, these soft stuffed animal variants of the well-liked dog breed tend to be the most common types of poodle toys available. Most plush poodle toys can better mimic the small, tight curls of a poodle’s fur better than plastic or other materials, making them especially common compared to other options.

What’s the best poodle toy to buy?

Top poodle toy

Athoinsu 12-Inch Soft Plush Realistic Stuffed Poodle Toy

What you need to know: This adorable 12-inch plush poodle toy is impressively-realistic for being a stuffed animal, and it features a cute bandana as well as a small flower in front of its ear.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% cotton, this plush toy poodle is fairly durable for how soft it is, and its fur is easy to wash by hand. This poodle toy can also stand up on its four legs by itself, making it even more lifelike and fun to play with for kids of all ages.

What you should consider: Compared to other models, this stuffed poodle toy is somewhat pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top poodle toy for the money

Douglas Plush Gina The White Poodle Toy Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This small, floppy-eared poodle toy is another good pick, offering a soft, plush stuffed dog with a small red ribbon above one of its ears.

What you’ll love: This toy poodle, which the company calls Gina, is a perfect pick for those on a budget, coming at a lower price than most poodle toys. It’s also rated for ages two and up, which is a bit younger than many other plush toys rated for kids three and up.

What you should consider: This poodle toy is quite a bit smaller than some other plush poodles out there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oits Cute Simulation Plush Poodle Toy Dog Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: If you aren’t looking for a white dog toy, this light brown poodle toy includes some of the cutest eyes out there, along with an adorable green collar.

What you’ll love: This poodle toy is both affordable and realistic, featuring plush faux fur that mimics the tight curls of a poodle’s fur. In addition to the light brown color, which the company calls yellow, you can purchase this poodle toy in a darker brown or in a larger 18-inch size.

What you should consider: A few buyers noted that this poodle toy’s fur wasn’t as soft as it appears in the picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

