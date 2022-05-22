Which Blue’s Clues toy is best?

Since its initial release in 1995, “Blue’s Clues” has had three different hosts and a spinoff series closely titled “Blue’s Clues & You!” The series follows the cute and lovable Blue, a preschool pup who finds clues with her friend Josh to solve problems.

Hugely successful, there have been many “Blue’s Clues” toys made, and deciding which one to get might seem impossible with so many to pick from. If you use your mind and take a step at a time, you’ll find some great choices, like the Blue’s Clues & You! Peek-A-Blue Interactive Stuffed Animal.

What to know before you buy a Blue’s Clues toy

Toy type

Interactive: Interactive toys are considered interactive because of the way in which a child engages with them. These toys require your child’s attention and efforts to work correctly. Interactive toys include pads and tablets and most play sets.

Passive: Passive toys are simple toys for babies and toddlers that introduce them to development through play. These toys include blocks and musical instruments.

Plushies: Plushies work well for imaginative play or for sleeping and cuddling with. A soft plush of your child’s favorite character can provide them comfort when feeling tired or sad.

Education vs. enjoyment

Toys are for providing entertainment, education or a mix of the two. Some of those that overlap tend to lean closer to one side than the other. The toy that you pick depends on your goal. Toys aimed at developing skills like fine motor control or problem-solving typically indicate this on their packaging. Remember that play is a form of learning in itself.

Age range

Because there are such a wide range of “Blue’s Clues” toys out there, something important to consider is your child’s age. The idea behind age-appropriate play is to maximize the development of a sense of self, other and the environment. A child playing with a toy outside their capabilities can lead to frustration and is not optimal for their development.

What to look for in a quality Blue’s Clues toy

Replayability

The best toys are those designed to keep kids coming back to use over again. Imagination-based toys are a go-to for this, because the way in which they’re played with is entirely up to the child. Even toys that have limited features can be engaging enough for kids to revisit.

Sounds and music

Music can be a great educational tool, as children use songs to learn basic lessons and remember new things. “Blue’s Clues” is full of characters that have their own songs and fun taglines, and reproducing them in a toy can help keep your child engaged.

Design

Since these toys are specifically designed for kids, design tends to focus on helping develop fine and gross motor skills. This includes practice in holding a pen, turning knobs, pressing buttons and flipping pages. Every child develops at a different rate, so it’s important to know what actions your child excels at or still struggles with.

How much you can expect to spend on a Blue’s Clues toy

Coloring sets, handy dandy notebooks, bath toys and some “Blue’s Clues” plushies cost from about $5-$25. Other plushies, instruments, puzzles and play sets typically cost about $20-$40. “Blue’s Clues” themed bikes and play tents can cost up to $50.

Blue’s Clues toy FAQ

How do I decide which type of Blue’s Clues toy is best for my child?

A. Because there are so many options, making a decision can feel overwhelming. The best place to start is by considering what modes of play your child enjoys the most. Simple toys with instructions are good for kids who enjoy imagination-based play. More complex toys with different features work well for children who prefer a structure for their play.

What are the benefits of interactive toys?

A. In short, they help make learning a fun experience. Interactive toys improve problem-solving skills and concentration, and encourage creativity, social and emotional development.

What’s the best Blue’s Clues toy to buy?

Top Blue’s Clues toy

Blue’s Clues & You! Peek-A-Blue Interactive Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This cuddly Blue plushie barks and plays peek-a-boo with you when you squeeze her belly.

What you’ll love: Not including the ears, this plush sits at 10 inches tall and is made of a super-soft fabric. It looks and sounds just like the real Blue and includes her signature paw print. It requires AAA batteries, which are included.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say their plush came stained or dirty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Blue’s Clues toy for the money

LeapFrog Blue’s Clues & You! Clue Into Words

What you need to know: This 10-page pad features bright colors and interactive play as your child helps Blue and Josh search for clues to help Blue decide what book she wants to read.

What you’ll love: Each page includes touch-sensitive interaction that introduces 32 words across four learning categories and plays Blue-inspired music and sounds. Your child can interact with other characters like Josh, Magenta, the Shaker Family and Mailbox as they help Blue look for clues.

What you should consider: It comes with two AA batteries meant for demo purposes only; they should quickly be replaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Blue’s Clues & You! Mail Time with Mailbox

What you need to know: This set includes the lovable Mailbox with a slot and a raisable mail flag, six letters and one create-your-own letter that children can write on using the included crayon.

What you’ll love: Always cracking jokes, dropping a letter into Mailbox’s slot causes him to deliver a special message or phrase from the show. The customizable letter allows kids to write or draw their own message using the blue crayon that looks just like Josh’s.

What you should consider: Some reviewers were disappointed that it doesn’t sing the Mailtime song.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

