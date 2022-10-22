Gifts for “Spirited Away” fans

“Spirited Away” is a beloved cult classic, widely considered to be one of the best anime films of all time. The movie tells the adventure of 10-year-old Chihiro as she’s thrust into an enchanted realm of unexpected adventure, spirits and spells. As her mother and father become enraptured by the strange and sinister landscape of this unknown world, Chihiro becomes her own hero and frees herself.

With such a compelling story, it’s no surprise that this film has become a classic with a huge fan base. If you’re shopping for the “Spirited Away” fan in your life â€” including yourself â€” there are plenty of awesome “Spirited Away” gifts to choose from, from home decor to fun trinkets to art books.

The best “Spirited Away” gifts for fans

Spirited Away Coin Bank

This adorable and humorous “Spirited Away” piggy bank swallows the money you place in its bowl and plays music and a cute hiccupping noise. This makes a great gift for a young “Spirited Away” fan ready to start saving or anyone who loves products where function matches flair. It includes an easy access point so you can get money out easily.

Spirited Away Blu-Ray-DVD Combo

If you have a “Spirited Away” fan in your life who doesn’t yet own their own copy of the film, you can’t go wrong buying them one. This version of the Academy Award-winning film features both DVD and Blu-Ray copies.

Spirited Away No-Face Rearview Mirror Accessories

Kaonashi is one of the most recognizable characters in “Spirited Away,” and perhaps even Studio Ghibli overall. This polyresin car ornament comes in a pack of two, so you can give one away and keep one for yourself. This keepsake looks great in a car or hung in a children’s bedroom.

Dragon Soft U-Shape Travel Pillow Plush

Know a “Spirited Away” fan who loves to travel? This adorable travel pillow features the movie’s protagonist, Haku, a young boy who transforms into a dragon. It’s fluffy and filled with soft cotton for maximum comfort.

Spirited Away Kaonashi No-Face Man Night Light

This decorative night light of a miniature anime figurine light looks great on a nightstand or as a tiny decoration for a desk. It’s great for kids, students or people who sit in front of a computer and want to brighten up their workspace.

Spirited Away Wooden Hand Crank Carved Music Box

This intricately carved music box plays “Always With Me” from “Spirited Away,” a moving song about serenity and love sure to pull at the heartstrings. This music box is small enough to fit in two hands. To operate, simply turn the crank.

The Art From Spirited Away

What better way to share the strikingly beautiful art from “Spirited Away” than to keep it on your coffee table? This collection of colored illustrations from “Spirited Away” comes bound in a large, hardcover book. It also includes commentary, sketches and storyboards used to make the film, alongside an English script.

Spirited Away No-Face Plushie

Know someone who wants to cuddle with No-Face? This huggably soft plushie is sure to please the “Spirited Away” fan in your life. Great as a gift for a child who loves to sleep with stuffed plushies, or for a friend who could use a bit of whimsical office decor. It’s appropriate for all ages over 1.

No-Face Ghibli Spirited Away Ying Yang Enamel Pin Japanese Ghost Fashion Accessory

The gold base of this pin is topped with a colorful inlay featuring a yin and yang shaped depiction of No-Face with a glossy enamel. It makes a great addition to a tote bag or denim jacket.

Spirited Away Poster Wall Decor Art Print Set of 8

This exciting and impressive collection of high-quality printed posters will delight any “Spirited Away” fan who loves to decorate their space. Featuring numerous scenes and characters from the film, you can gift all the posters together or split them up.

No-Face Kaonashi Nerd Apparel Geek Graphic Tee

This T-shirt is a well-fitting and stylish way to show off your love for “Spirited Away.” The graphic on this No-Face tee is subtle enough to go with a variety of outfits. Available in an assortment of colors, so you can give your Spirited Away fan friend a gift they’re sure to love.

