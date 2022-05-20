Should I buy a Keurig K-Select or a Keurig K-Mini?

Keurig coffee machines are popular for a reason. Single-serve pod technology is convenient for making a quick cup of coffee or tea in the morning, and Keurig works with a huge range of popular brands for its K-Cups.

The Keurig K-Select and Keurig K-Mini are both quality, cost-effective machines that deliver a hot cup of coffee in a matter of minutes. So what’s the difference?

It boils down to size. Keurig’s K-Mini and K-Mini Plus machines take up about half the counter space of a full-size Keurig. And there are a few other differences worth considering as well.

Keurig K-Select

The Keurig K-Select is a sleek, versatile machine whose features include a programmable auto-off switch and a high-altitude setting. Due to its size, this Keurig coffee maker is best for those who have larger kitchens with plenty of counter space. Its large water reservoir is convenient for larger households or offices where you are making multiple cups of coffee throughout the morning.

The Keurig K-Select costs $125-$160 at most retailers. It’s available at Keurig, Amazon and Kohl’s.

Keurig K-Select pros

Large water reservoir: The K-Select’s 52-ounce water reservoir means you can make 5 cups of coffee before needing to refill the tank. Plus, the reservoir is removable for easy filling.

The K-Select’s 52-ounce water reservoir means you can make 5 cups of coffee before needing to refill the tank. Plus, the reservoir is removable for easy filling. Strong brew feature: The “Strong Brew” button gives the option for a more intense and flavorful cup of joe.

The “Strong Brew” button gives the option for a more intense and flavorful cup of joe. Quiet brew feature: Patented Quiet Brew technology reduces noise during brewing.

Patented Quiet Brew technology reduces noise during brewing. Accommodates travel mugs : A removable drip tray means there’s plenty of space for travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall.

: A removable drip tray means there’s plenty of space for travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall. Various brew sizes: It can brew in 2-ounce increments between 6 and 12 ounces.

It can brew in 2-ounce increments between 6 and 12 ounces. Maintenance reminder: A maintenance reminder light means you’ll never forget when it’s time to descale.

A maintenance reminder light means you’ll never forget when it’s time to descale. Comes in six colors: The K-Select comes in six stylish colors, from vintage red to matte black.

Keurig K-Select cons

Bigger footprint: At 9.2 inches wide, the K-Select takes up a fair amount of counter space and may not fit in small kitchens and dorm rooms.

At 9.2 inches wide, the K-Select takes up a fair amount of counter space and may not fit in small kitchens and dorm rooms. Heavier and bulky: The K-Select weighs 7.4 pounds, making it inconvenient for travel compared to the K-Mini.

The K-Select weighs 7.4 pounds, making it inconvenient for travel compared to the K-Mini. More expensive: The K-Select is significantly more expensive than the K-Mini.

Keurig K-Mini

The Keurig K-Mini is another of Keurig’s most popular single-serve coffee machines. This machine is essentially a smaller version of the K-Select, offering similar features while taking up significantly less counter space than Keurig’s full-size machines. However, it does lose out on some of the bells and whistles of the K-Select, including the Strong Brew feature and the descaling maintenance reminder.

Like the K-Select, the K-Mini comes in six stylish colors and brews various cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces. The small, lightweight design combined with a convenient cord storage feature makes it easy to travel with, potentially saving you money on expensive coffee on trips. The Keurig K-Mini costs $60-$80 and is available at Keurig and Amazon.

Keurig also offers a K-Mini Plus, which includes some additional features including a Strong Brew setting and built-in storage for used pods.

The Keurig K-Mini Plus will cost you a bit more, at $100-$120 depending on the retailer. It’s available at Keurig, Amazon and Kohl’s.

Keurig K-Mini pros

Takes up very little counter space: The K-Mini is only 5.2 inches wide, making it ideal for compact kitchens, office spaces and dorm rooms where counter space is at a premium.

The K-Mini is only 5.2 inches wide, making it ideal for compact kitchens, office spaces and dorm rooms where counter space is at a premium. Energy efficient: The machine automatically turns off after 90 seconds to avoid wasting energy when it’s not in use.

The machine automatically turns off after 90 seconds to avoid wasting energy when it’s not in use. Cord storage for easy transport: The cord easily tucks into the base for easy transport and storage.

The cord easily tucks into the base for easy transport and storage. Removable drip tray: Like the K-Select, the K-Mini has a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall.

Like the K-Select, the K-Mini has a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to 7.4 inches tall. Unusual color options: The K-Mini comes in colors including evergreen and dusty rose.

The K-Mini comes in colors including evergreen and dusty rose. Less expensive: At around $80, the K-Mini costs $20-$60 less than the K-Select.

At around $80, the K-Mini costs $20-$60 less than the K-Select. More environmentally friendly: The K-Mini is made with planet-conscious materials that avoid the use of new plastics. Plus, it automatically turns off after 90 seconds to save energy.

Keurig K-Mini cons

Water needs to be refilled with each use: The K-Mini does not have a water reservoir and needs to be filled with fresh water after each brew, which may be inconvenient for those in offices or larger households.

Should you get a Keurig K-Select or Keurig K-Mini?

The Keurig K-Select and K-Mini are both quality machines with similar functionality. If you’re purchasing a Keurig for a larger household or office space where you’ll be making multiple cups of coffee throughout the day, the K-Select is your best bet due to its larger water reservoir and additional features. The K-Mini is best for those with compact kitchens or dorm rooms with limited space.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Severson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.