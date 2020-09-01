Roane County child abuse case sent to grand jury, preliminary hearings waived

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WATE)- Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray appeared in a Roane County courtroom via video Friday afternoon, waiving their preliminary hearing for charges that include child abuse, neglect, and abuse of a corpse.

In May, the remains of two children were found on the Gray’s Roane County property, the investigation now involving five children and two counties, including Knox.

On Friday, the couple appeared via video in Roane County opting to waive their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases now sent to a Roane County grand jury.

Shirley Gray appears in a Roane County courtroom on Friday June 26th. Photo via livesream screenshot.

Both Michael Sr. and Shirley Gray remain in jail on their existing bond.

In an agreement between the Gray’s attorneys and the state, transcripts of interviews between the Gray’s and law enforcement were turned over and considered “partial discovery” according to the judge.

The grand jury will meet in October.