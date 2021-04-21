Scruffy to Fluffy Makeovers

Living East Tennessee and PetSafe are working with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley to take some deserving dogs from scruffy to fluffy and find they their furever families. Each Tuesday from now until June 8, we will introduce you to an new dog that new up for adoption, tell you a little about them and show off their new look. Each dog will be sent to their new home with a Pet Parent Starter Kit, compliments of our partners at PetSafe. Tune in every Tuesday at 3pm to meet our latest fluffy friend!

Meet Lucy! Lucy was our Pet of the Week in April from the Tennessee Valley Humane Society. Lucy had a haircut and style, got her nails done and is very excited to find her “furrrever” home.