We’re proud to introduce Senior Shoutout 2020! It’s our way of recognizing this year’s high school seniors while offsetting, however slightly, the disappointment of missing out on milestones like graduation ceremonies and the prom.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all of our lives to some degree. We want to help in a small way to celebrate students’ achievements.

Submit a high school senior here and we will aim to recognize them on WATE 6 On Your Side. and WATE.com.