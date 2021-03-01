Severe Weather Awareness Week

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Washington Bureau
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Investigations
Pass or Fail
Knoxville Traffic
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Video Game News
Top Stories
White House COVID-19 team briefs public as J&J vaccine doses shipped to states
Video
Top Stories
Texas attorney general sues power company over storm’s high energy bills
Video
Mother, boyfriend charged after 6-year-old killed, dumped in Ohio River, police say
Video
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Video
Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity suspended following death of a 19-year-old freshman
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
The Big Game
USA Cycling
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Jeff Gustafson picks up Bassmaster Elite win in Knoxville
Video
Top Stories
Lady Vols secure No. 3 seed in women’s SEC tournament following 88-54 win over Auburn
Top Stories
No. 6 Alabama holds off Mississippi State 64-59 to win SEC
Boys’ High School Basketball Playoffs: Regional/Quarterfinals Recap
Video
Girls’ High School Basketball Regionals Results
Video
‘Black box’ in Woods SUV could help in crash investigation
Video
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Sign up for our newsletter
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Steamin’ Steve’s BBQ Spice Cookies
Video
Top Stories
UT geologist shares experience with mapping the landing site for NASA’s Perseverance rover to Mars
Video
Restore hair with regenerative medicine at The Osteopathic Center
Video
How’s your mental health? The Middle Path offers programs to help you find balance in your life
Video
#MomLife: 4 simple steps to an argument-free home
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Contest winners
Calendar
Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
MEDIC Roll Up Your Sleeve
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
Buy Local East Tennessee
What the Tech?
Contests
Share a birthday
Top Stories
What to know about self-monitoring blood pressure kits
Video
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Flossie Mae
Video
East Tennessee Kidney Foundation hosts virtual Lucky Kidney Run
Noah Nation Foundation hosting pajama drive for children
Video
UT Medical Center on track to vaccinate around 8,000 eligible by end of February
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Download Our Apps
Greystone Creative
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding
Video
Trending Stories
Kentucky man hits, kills bicyclist in Bell County
Video
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Video
Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases for March
New state report details misconduct charges against LaFollette mayor
Video
Knoxville family celebrates ‘Rare Disease Day’ and new FDA-approved treatment
Video
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News