Smoky Mountain News

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Washington Bureau
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Investigations
Pass or Fail
Knoxville Traffic
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery
Video Game News
Top Stories
California college paying students not to travel for spring break
Top Stories
FBI releases new video of suspect in DC pipe bombs case
Realtors association announces support for special tax district around proposed downtown baseball stadium
Third stimulus checks: How soon will you get $1,400?
Traveling for spring break? Here are 5 ways to prep for airport security during COVID
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Allergy Forecast
6 Storm Team Weather School
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
The Big Game
USA Cycling
Ice Bears
Top Stories
Realtors association announces support for special tax district around proposed downtown baseball stadium
Top Stories
2 former Vols head coaches on New York Giants coaching staff
Top Stories
TWRA banding turkeys to study harvest rates
Les Miles, Kansas agree to ‘mutual’ split after LSU report on sexual complaints
Bearden, Oak Ridge, Kingston punch ticket to states
Video
AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins
Living East TN
Celebrating Birthdays and Anniversaries
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Sign up for our newsletter
Travel
Pets
Ingles
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Vida
Video
Top Stories
MAKER MONDAY: Clinch River Brewing
Video
Change your life while you sleep
Video
UScellular shares advice for stopping unwanted robocalls
Video
Brunch is served! Baked Eggs Pastry Tart
Video
Community
Nominate a community hero
Community Conversations
Get it to Go
Contests
Contest winners
Calendar
Buy Local East Tennessee
WATE Who’s Hiring?
MEDIC Roll Up Your Sleeve
See More Smokies
Pledge of Allegiance
Million Dollar Community Investment
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
As Seen On
The Business Buzz
WATE 6 On Your Side Heroes
Positively Tennessee
Behind the Badge
Caring For Our Kids
Spotlight on Service
Buy Local East Tennessee
What the Tech?
Contests
Share a birthday
Top Stories
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Simone
Video
Top Stories
What to know about self-monitoring blood pressure kits
Video
Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Flossie Mae
Video
East Tennessee Kidney Foundation hosts virtual Lucky Kidney Run
Video
Noah Nation Foundation hosting pajama drive for children
Video
Jobs
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Post a Job
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Download Our Apps
Greystone Creative
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Smoky Mountain News
Seeing smoke? Two-day planned burn underway in Wears Valley
Trending Stories
Third stimulus checks: How soon will you get $1,400?
Middle Tennessee deputies reel in casket from river
Video
Tennesseans in Phase 1c eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Deadline approaching for next round of pandemic EBT payments in Tennessee
Video
Phase 1c now eligible for Knox County vaccine waitlist
Video
Oak Ridge officer faces assault charge after being videotaped kicking handcuffed juvenile
Knoxville Police: Car burglaries are up this year; victims speak out
Video
Piers Morgan to leave UK morning show after Meghan comments
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News