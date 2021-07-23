1984 Olympian reminisces about his experience as Tokyo Olympics begin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Almost 40 years ago, Mike Tarha was 22 years old and leaving his home country of Lebanon for the first time to compete in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

It was an exciting time for Tarha. He had been training for two years and now he was headed to a place he had only ever seen on television.

Tarha represented Lebanon, competing in weightlifting. He placed third in the snatch and fourth in the jerk.

“I trained every day, then the Olympics came and I was scared,” Tarha said.

After the games, Mike stayed in the United States. A trip to visit a friend at the University of Tennessee is what first brought him to Knoxville. A marriage kept him here.

These days, Mike is focused on his small business and coaching the next generation. He spends most of his time in his restaurant he opened 11 years ago, Aladdin Grill and Pizza.

In his free time, Mike is a trainer and coach. Most recently, he helped train Knoxville Olympian Wes Kitts — who will be competing in the games in Tokyo, representing the U.S. in weightlifting.