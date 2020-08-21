2020 Knoxville Challenger tennis series canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2020 Knoxville Challenger tennis tournament has been canceled, organizers confirmed Friday.

The Helen Ross McNabb Foundation hosts the United States Tennis Association event that provides opportunities to aspiring, young professional tennis players to advance to the top levels of the game.

Players include pros beginning their careers, pros trying to improve their ATP rankings and top-ranked junior players. Recently the USTA announced the cancellation of all ITF World Tennis Tour and ATP Challenger events taking place in the U.S. in September.

The foundation said that decision and the consideration of further crowd restrictions during a recent Knox County Board of Health meeting led to the cancellation of the Knoxville Challenger.

The 2021 Knoxville Challenger was scheduled for Nov. 8-14, 2021.

