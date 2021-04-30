2021 NFL Draft: Former Knoxville Catholic, Clemson player Amari Rodgers selected by Green Bay Packers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, hugs wide receiver Amari Rodgers, right, during warm-ups before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Catholic High School standout and Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers is off the board.

Rodgers, the son of former Tennessee Vol quarterback Tee Martin, was selected No. 85 overall by the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, a 5-foot-10, 212-pound playmaker, played in 55 games for the Tigers and totaled more than 2,100 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

Rodgers finished the 2020 season as a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and was a first-team All-ACC selection. He also won a national championship with Clemson in 2018.