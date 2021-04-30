2021 NFL Draft: Vols wide receiver Josh Palmer selected by Los Angeles Chargers

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Wide receiver Josh Palmer #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first Tennessee Vol is off the board.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer was selected No. 77 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers. Palmer, who stands at 6-foot-2 weighing 210 pounds, is from Brampton, Ontario (Canada) and had attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida.

His career honors include 2021 NFL Combine Invitee, 2021 Senior Bowl Invitee, 2019 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2018-19 VOLeaders Academy Class — while at the University of Tennessee. The Vol also appeared in 47 games with 36 starts.