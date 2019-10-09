6 things to know about Vols game against Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee will look to get its first conference win of the season when the Vols take on Mississippi State University on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know before attending the game:

Free T-shirts. The first 2,000 UT students through the gates will receive a free T-shirt, which will be distributed at Gate 4 and Gate 23 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pregame fun. The Toyota Volunteer Village offers pregame festivities for fans of all ages from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Located in the Humanities Plaza, Volunteer Village features pregame appearances from Smokey, Junior Smokey, cheerleaders, and UT’s dance team.

Vol Walk and Band. The Vol Walk will begin at 9:45 a.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard as members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

The Pride of the Southland Band will begin marching at 10:20 a.m. from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center on Volunteer Boulevard to the Haslam Business Building, then make a right turn onto the pedestrian bridge connecting Volunteer Boulevard to the Hill. The band will then circle down the slope to Phillip Fulmer Way, perform a musical salute to the Hill, and enter the stadium from the north.

Throwback Vols recognition. To mark the anniversary of Tennessee’s 1989 SEC championship season, members of that year’s team will be recognized after the first quarter. The team went 11-1 (6-1 SEC), defeated Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl, and was fifth in the final Associated Press poll.

Also, Smokey will see some old friends as handlers for UT’s beloved mascot will be recognized during the second timeout of the first quarter.

Real noise, only. Artificial noisemakers are not allowed in Neyland Stadium and will be confiscated at the gates and inside the stadium.

Tickets still on sale: Tickets to the game are still on sale. You can get tickets from the UT Ticket Office for just $20 if you use the access code “Neyland at Noon” when making your purchase.

Kickoff happens at noon. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the SEC Network will televise the game. Find SEC Network on your TV here