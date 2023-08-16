KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 20 seniors graduated off Anderson County’s State Championship squad.

Even with losing a bulk of what defined the Mavs last season, it isn’t the talent that’s the question, it’s the experience.

“Culture wise, they know what it means to be a champion, they know the work that goes into it, they know the mentality, the work ethic, the never giving up, the fight and the expectation, all them type things,” said head coach Davey Gillum. “Even though I know were not going to be executing in the way we left off with Walker and Bryson Vowell and Gavin Noe, these guys don’t expect to lose by any means.”

Senior Nick Moog added that when the Mavs learn how to play together the right way, they’ll be a problem for other teams. They’ve found most of that cohesiveness already, but there’s still a few things to fix.

Anderson County kicks off the season at Powell on Aug. 18th at 7 p.m.