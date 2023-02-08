KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden’s Adarion Patton and Tyson Pirtle have made it official. Patton signed to continue his football career with UT Martin, while Pirtle will take his talents to Mississippi Valley State.

Between Karns and Bearden, Patton is a four-year starter on varsity and will play cornerback at UT Martin.

Patton’s love of the game comes from a guy who helped develop him into the player he is today, “I started playing football in fifth grade, I did not know how to play football, I was even scared to play football until I played with Coach Mike,” said Patton.

Pirtle only played one season of high school football, but that was enough to get the Delta Devil’s attention, “It was hard but I was always big so I just took it more serious and just locked in and just tried my hardest my senior year,” said Pirtle.

The Bearden senior produced over 50 tackles and collected six sacks last season.

Bearden’s Presean Brown and Brenden Releford also signed to continue their football careers. Brown will head to Maryville College in the fall and Releford will suit up with UVA Wise.