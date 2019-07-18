Albert Haynesworth thanks those who have offered to be kidney donors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Vol great and NFL star Albert Haynesworth said he has started dialysis treatment outside of the hospital.

“I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney their are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing,” Haynesworth wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

” Now for my new family (donors) Vanderbilt will be sending you blood test that you take to a lab then send it back to Vanderbilt. After that they will give you further instructions,” he said.

A week ago Haynesworth said he was in the hospital and needed kidney transport, prompting an outpouring of social media well-wishes.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2002-2008.

He starred as a Tennessee Vols for three seasons before being drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.