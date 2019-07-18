1  of  2
Breaking News
Sevierville police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday crash Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone

Albert Haynesworth thanks those who have offered to be kidney donors

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Vol great and NFL star Albert Haynesworth said he has started dialysis treatment outside of the hospital.

“I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney their are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing,” Haynesworth wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

” Now for my new family (donors) Vanderbilt will be sending you blood test that you take to a lab then send it back to Vanderbilt. After that they will give you further instructions,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

First and foremost I want to thank each and everyone that prayed and supported me during this new ordeal, you guys are amazing. I want to also say I love you guys that are willing to give me a kidney their are no words that can describe my feelings for this blessing. Now for the update today I started my first dialysis treatments outside the hospital. I’m feeling better than the previous post since the great hospital staff of Williamson Medical pulled more than 12lbs of fluid from in and around my lungs. Now for my new family (donors) Vanderbilt will be sending you blood test that you take to a lab then send it back to Vanderbilt. After that they will give you further instructions. Oh yes for my new family member (donor) that is picked your medical expenses will be covered under my insurance and for time missed for work their are grants that Vandy will direct you to so you can get a compensation for giving this precious gift to me. I don’t know the amount but I seriously doubt it will make you rich FYI.

A post shared by Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) on

A week ago Haynesworth said he was in the hospital and needed kidney transport, prompting an outpouring of social media well-wishes.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Tennessee Titans from 2002-2008.

He starred as a Tennessee Vols for three seasons before being drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter