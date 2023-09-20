KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former standout at Alcoa High School who was once recruited by the University of Tennessee will return to East Tennessee on Saturday to play against the Volunteers.

UTSA wide receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg was named the 2016 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Class 3A Back of the Year while helping the Tornadoes to the Class 3A State Championship, the school’s second of eight consecutive state titles.

According to 247Sports, Ogle-Kellogg was rated a three-star recruit with several scholarship offers from major programs including Tennessee, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss.

He eventually committed to UTSA where he has caught 66 passes and nine touchdowns in 43 career games. The Roadrunners will visit Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 in a game that will feature the first Spanish-language broadcast in UT Athletics history.

Tennessee will look to get back on track with a win after their 10th straight loss against Florida dropped them to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25.

It will be a sort of homecoming for another member of UTSA. Memphis native Martavius French, who played for Tennessee in 2020, will also line up on the other side against the Vols.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium and be shown on SEC Network. It’s the first of three straight Tennessee home games before they travel to Alabama on Oct. 21.