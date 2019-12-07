Alcoa wins fifth straight Class 3A state championship with 27-0 shutout over Pearl Cohn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alcoa Tornadoes rolled over Pearl Cohn 27-0 in the Class 3A state championship game on Friday at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.

The state title is Alcoa’s fifth in a row and 18th overall, a state record.

The Tornadoes once again won with a shutout, marking the 10th time in 15 games this season that Alcoa’s defense did not allow a point. The Firebirds entered the title game undefeated, averaging 33.5 points per game.

Alcoa scored all of its points in the first half against Pearl Cohn. Tornadoes quarterback Sam Vaulton put his team on the board first with a keeper before Tristen Blankenship punched in a touchdown from a yard out.

Alcoa running back Ahmaudd Sankey made it a 20-0 game with a 35 yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Vaulton found Braden Anderson in the end zone soon after to give the Tornadoes a commanding 27-0 lead.