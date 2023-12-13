ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa football standout Brandon Winton put pen to paper on Wednesday to make his commitment to the University of South Florida official.

Winton put up nearly 700 receiving yards and had an undeniable impact off the stat sheet for the Tornadoes in 2023. The senior was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award finalist and helped Alcoa to their ninth straight state championship.

He’ll be under the tutelage of second-year head coach Alex Golesh, who spent two years as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator before accepting the job in 2022.

Winton said Wednesday that taking his talents to USF was a decision that felt right from the very start.

“Coach AG (Alex Golesh), he first started recruiting me my sophomore year when he was down here at Tennessee and then when he got straight to USF it was no brainer. It felt like I was a piece missing already and the season it didn’t even started and he just, ever since, like we made that impact immediately, it ain’t changed ever since,” he said.

Winton will be early enrolling with the Bulls.