Alexey Vermeulen races for redemption at USA Cycling Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Alexey Vermeulen was less than a second away from the top spot last year.

"Missing the national championship by a foot is hard," he says. "But that's why I'm back."

The 23-year-old finished third in last year's Road Race, giving him more motivation for round two. The only member of his French Japanese team who is American, he'll be riding solo this weekend. He's also a Tennessean by birth. Vermeulen was born in Memphis before moving to Michigan at age two, so rather than teammates on the course, he'll have the crowd in his corner.

"My grandma and aunts are coming my parents are coming, a lot of friends. I've got a bike shop in Memphis they're coming down and it will be exciting."

His story is one of perseverance. He arrived at the top at an early age, winning his first national championship in 2011 in Georgia. He went on to sign a two-year contract with Lotto-N-L-Jumbo in 2016 but when that wasn't renewed, he was left at home in January wondering if he would ever compete on the big stage again.

"When you win the races you get a contract very easily, but there's also helpers," Vermeulen says. "From the football standpoint you have all the guys... you know the quarterbacks, the running backs but you still have the offensive lineman and you may not know them well but you need them, and that's the same as cycling. You're going to have guys that do the work and get the water bottles and block the wind. That was my job last year as a young rider and I didn't get as many results, but I was working so now I'm hoping that I can get some bigger results and move back up the ranks."

The cyclist who now calls Austria home has raced all over the world. He's recently been to Canada, Norway, Spain, France, and Morocco. But there's something about a race through Knoxville that gives him an extra push.

"I think you're always going to have your hometown even if it's just there for two years ... all my family is there. I go back and really enjoy it and just seeing people come you can see how much support there is there for me which is a lot of fun."