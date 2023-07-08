KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Texans wide receiver Amari Rodgers and Carolina Panthers offensive Lineman Cade Mays headlined this year’s Knox Catholic Legacy Camp.

For Rodgers, this is his second year back for the camp, but the first that his one-year-old son, Cason really got to experience.

“This is his first one being able to walk around and be apart of it so it means a lot to me just to have him out here and be apart of this for sure, whatever he wants to play I’m definitely going to support him I hope it’s football though,” said Rodgers.

Mays had family on the field as well, his eight-year-old brother participating in the Legacy Camp.

“Just want to be a role model to him and let him see that if you have a dream you can chase it you don’t need to put limits on yourself, don’t let anyone put limits on you and you know you can do anything you put your mind to, I was just a big kid from a small town and you know I had a big dream of playing in the NFL and gong on to do big things and anybody can do it,” said Mays.