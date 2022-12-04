Jamey Chadwell has been announced as the new Liberty head coach, agreeing to a seven-year deal at an average of more than $4 million per year, as reported from ESPN sources.

Chadwell has produced a 39-22 record throughout five years at the helm of Coastal Carolina, 2020 and 2021 each tallying 11-win seasons.

The Anderson County alum is widely regarded as having an innovative offensive mind, his offenses creating two 1,000 yard rushers and finishing in the top three in the Sun Belt two of the last three years.

Chadwell replaces Hugh Freeze, who left for Auburn. In the Freeze era the Flames won three bowl games, posted a 34-15 record and finished the 2020 season at No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Their success over the last few years gave them the opportunity to move from an independent to Conference USA, their first year in the C-USA now will be facilitated by Chadwell.