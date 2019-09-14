Anderson County cheerleaders rally around Will Johnson

On most Fridays in the fall, Anderson County rallies together to cheer on the Mavericks football team at home. It’s a community event where everyone is welcome and Will Johnson is right in the middle. Will has learning disabilities but has an even bigger ability to put a smile on those around him.

Will has been part of the cheer team at Anderson County since 2017 and has already left a lasting impression on his teammates.

At 20 years old, Will has two more years that he can be a cheerleader with Anderson County. His mom, Kelly Johnson, told WATE that when that day comes she hopes that he can remain with the cheer team as an honorary coach or manager.