HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones once again took to social media to criticize team officials, posting and then deleting Wednesday night that the club sent someone from the city of Las Vegas’ crisis response team to his home.

Jones showed a picture on his Instagram account he said was the badge of the person at his door.

“Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’” Jones wrote.

He also threatened to publicize unspecified information on Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels if Jones doesn’t play Sunday when the Raiders open their season at the Denver Broncos.

This is the second time this week Jones took to Instagram to show his discontent. He also criticized McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Tuesday, saying he was locked out of the team facility. Jones also deleted that post.

“Now I understand why players turn to social media,” Jones said in the post Wednesday that he later took down. “At first I frowned upon it. But it’s our only outlet. If I didn’t do this, it would’ve been kept under wraps..”

McDaniels was asked about Jones when he met with the media on Wednesday and called it a “private matter.”

“If there’s something to report on it, then we’ll do that,” McDaniels said. “But as of right now, no.”

McDaniels did say the situation was “day to day” and that Jones wasn’t in the facility. Jones’ status for the game at Denver was unclear.

“We’re dealing with it internally,” McDaniels said.

If Jones doesn’t play, Tyree Wilson is listed as his backup on the depth chart. The Raiders drafted Wilson seventh overall this year out of Texas Tech. Third-year pro Malcolm Koonce is another possibility.

