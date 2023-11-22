INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told HBO Sports his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated nearly a decade ago occurred because of police prejudice against “a rich, white billionaire.”

Irsay made the comments in an interview aired Tuesday by the network.

Police in Carmel, Indiana, stopped Irsay for driving erratically in 2014. In the car, they found prescription drugs and more than $29,000 in cash. A toxicology report later revealed Irsay had oxycodone, hydrocodone and a drug used to treat anxiety in his system.

Irsay insisted there was another reason for the arrest.

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire,” he said. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

The Carmel Police Department responded to the accusations in an email to The Indianapolis Star.

“We have a very professional agency consisting of officers that strive to protect our community with integrity and professionalism,” Carmel Police Lt. D.J. Schoeff wrote.

In September 2014, Irsay pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count, was fined by the NFL and served a six-game suspension. In the interview, he said he only pleaded guilty to “get it over with.”

The 64-year-old Irsay has openly discussed his yearslong battle with substance abuse. He’s also been a vocal supporter of expanding mental health treatment with the team’s “Kicking The Stigma” initiative.

Irsay also was asked how he thought his assertion would be received.

“I don’t care what it sounds like,” he said. “It’s the truth. I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth, and I know the truth.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl