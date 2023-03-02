YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis is on the verge of breaking a scoring record once considered untouchable — and, in some ways, remains so.

Detroit Mercy’s star guard is 19 points away from surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA’s career scoring leader. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, entered Thursday needing 26 to break “Pistol” Pete’s revered mark that has stood since 1950.

Davis has seven points at halftime in a Horizon League tournament game as the eighth-seeded Titans are giving top-seeded Youngstown State all it can handle. The Titans lead 33-29 at the break.

Wearing a protective mask to protect a broken nose sustained earlier this season at Cincinnati, Davis started slowly in front of a sellout crowd inside Beeghly Center on Youngstown State’s campus.

The rail-thin graduate senior missed his first four shots before dropping an off-balance jumper from the top of the key with 14:01 left in the half. He followed with a 3-pointer and also made a baseline fadeaway.

Youngstown State’s defense is making it tough on Davis, trapping him at times and face-guarding him on a few possessions.

Davis is just 3 of 9 from the field in the first half.

Davis scored 38 on Tuesday night in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne to advance the Titans (14-18) and close in on the mark that Maravich set as an All-American for LSU from 1967-70.

Just weeks after LeBron James went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader, Davis has a chance to top Maravich, the Hall of Famer his father had him study while learning to play as a kid.

A gifted shooter and scorer, the smooth 6-foot-1 Davis will have his work cut out to break the record against the Penguins (23-8), who held him to 15 points on Jan. 29 at Youngstown State. He also dropped 32 on them in the first meeting this season.

Davis already holds several NCAA records, including consecutive games in double figures (143) and 3-pointers (584). He leads Division I with 156 3s this season, and is seven from breaking Stephen Curry’s record of 162 in a season (2007-08).

If he’s able to overtake Maravich and make history, the new scoring record will belong to Davis as well.

However, this one might need an asterisk — or two.

Davis has scored 3,642 points in 142 games while it took Maravich just 83 to get 3,667 during three seasons for the Tigers when he was known as much for a shaggy haircut and droopy socks as his on-court wizardry.

Unlike Davis, who was granted a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maravich didn’t play as a freshman — it wasn’t allowed at the time — and there was also no 3-point line or shot clock, placing a premium on every possession.

It’s mind-boggling to consider that Maravich, who died in 1988 at age 40 after suffering a heart attack while playing in a pickup game, averaged 44.2 points without taking or making a single 3-pointer.

But it also should be noted that Maravich attempted 3,166 shots while Davis came in with 2,961.

Along with their scoring proclivity, Davis and Maravich share something else: both played college ball while being coached by their fathers.

Mike Davis has credited losing his job at UAB and moving his family to Houston, where his son, then in middle school worked out with former NBA coach John Lucas, with changing the trajectory of his playing career.

To supplement the hours working with Lucas, Davis had his son watch instructional videos of Maravich, who had a gift for making dribbling, passing and shooting look easy.

“A lot of times people can do things but they can’t teach it,” Mike Davis told Yahoo Sports. “Pete could actually teach it. The way he explained how he did things, it was so simple. You didn’t have to be a basketball coach to understand.”

