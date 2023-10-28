FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion is questionable for the game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans because of an illness.

Pinion was added the Atlanta injury report on the eve of the contest in Nashville. The Falcons hastily signed punter Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster in case Pinion can’t go.

The 32-year-old O’Donnell has appeared in 145 games over nine seasons with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He has a career average of 45.1 yards, with a net average of 39.3.

Pinion is averaging 47.4 yards per punt, with a net of 42.1, in his second season with the NFC South-leading Falcons (4-3).

Atlanta also elevated inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, while linebacker Donavan Mutin was waived from the practice squad and receiver Keilahn Harris was waived via an injury settlement.

