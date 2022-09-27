CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians might as well keep umbrellas in their bat rack.

Cleveland was forced to postpone a celebration and flag-raising ceremony Tuesday to honor its AL Central title before the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay due to a rainy weather forecast.

The pregame pageantry has been pushed back until Saturday before playing Kansas City — for now.

This is nothing new to the Guardians, who have been dodging rain drops all season.

Due to Cleveland’s disagreeable, ever-changing weather, the Guardians have been rained out 10 times at Progressive Field this season, forcing the club to play a major league-high eight doubleheaders — six at home.

Another postponement was caused by a COVID-19 outbreak.

And with showers on the horizon for the next two days in Northeast Ohio, the Guardians may be forced to play another twinbill. The Rays have to get every game in because they’re in the wild-card chase.

Despite numerous scheduling changes, the Guardians, who have the youngest roster in baseball, have gone 18-3 since Sept. 4.

Cleveland clinched an unexpected division title on Sunday in Texas, where the only wetness came during a wild postgame party in the Guardians’ clubhouse as players and coaches doused each other with beer and Champagne.

