KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles 4-0 Sunday.

A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.

The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season.

“I mean, we knew we weren’t going to win every game,” star first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

“We don’t like getting shut out as an offense, just plain and simple. We still won the series, so you have to look at it like that sometimes,” he said.

Singer (6-4) pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three.

“Singer thrives on these opportunities and we do need that stopper to step up and so something special,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I don’t think you can imagine that Brady was going to execute the way he did today. It was a thing of beauty and couldn’t have been at a better time.”

The 26-year old right-hander felt all his pitches were working.

“It was a good outing, I think I stayed on the attack all day and all three pitches had good life,” Singer said. “The fastball had good life, the changeups that I threw really helped me throughout the whole entire time.”

Royals relievers Amir Garrett and Dylan Coleman kept the Dodgers scoreless and Scott Barlow got four outs for his 19th save.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered among his three hits and drove in two runs. He connected in the eighth inning for his fourth home run and seventh RBI of an 11-game homestand.

“It is just constant adjustments,” Pasquantino said. “I’m not going to say anything clicked this week, but it is one of those things where you just keep going, pushing forward and it worked out today.”

Tyler Anderson (12-2) gave up three runs in six innings.

Chris Taylor singled in the Dodgers fifth and Mookie Betts doubled in the eighth. It was the fewest hits for Los Angeles since April 19 and the first time being shut out since June 27.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles will continue its Midwest stretch with a three-game set with Milwaukee. LHP Julio Urías (12-6, 2.49 ERA) will open the series for the Dodgers.

LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA) is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Minnesota to begin a seven-game road trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports