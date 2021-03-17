Appy League announces latest wild new team — the Danville Otterbots

DANVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League has already been raising eyebrows with its new team names, but now another has been announced that may give the Burlington Sock Puppets a run for the strangest mascot yet.
The Appy League officially unveiled the Danville Otterbots on Tuesday, March 16.
Danville’s team was formerly known as the Braves. However, when the Appy League transitioned to a wood-bat summer collegiate league, the teams were forced to rebrand.
According to tweet’s from the team, the logo and other designs have been seeing immense success already. The Otterbots tweeted their merchandise has already been ordered from people in more than half of the 50 states, including places as far as Wyoming and Montana.
The team’s unique mascot even drew national attention from Barstool Sports.
The Appy League has given unique names to teams other than just Danville and Burlington. Johnson City is now home to the Doughboys, while Kingsport is the Axmen’s stomping ground.