Appy League announces latest wild new team — the Danville Otterbots

DANVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League has already been raising eyebrows with its new team names, but now another has been announced that may give the Burlington Sock Puppets a run for the strangest mascot yet.

The Appy League officially unveiled the Danville Otterbots on Tuesday, March 16.

We guarantee you there is no otter team like the Danville Otterbots… 🦦🤖



Excited to officially welcome @GoOtterbots to the #AppyLeague! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GD04N3L33P — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) March 16, 2021

Danville’s team was formerly known as the Braves. However, when the Appy League transitioned to a wood-bat summer collegiate league, the teams were forced to rebrand.

The new era of baseball and entertainment for Danville & the Southside has officially arrived!



Introducing, THE DANVILLE OTTERBOTS! pic.twitter.com/eIb7mKTWso — DANVILLE OTTERBOTS (@GoOtterbots) March 16, 2021

According to tweet’s from the team, the logo and other designs have been seeing immense success already. The Otterbots tweeted their merchandise has already been ordered from people in more than half of the 50 states, including places as far as Wyoming and Montana.

UPDATE cause it's been an hour and we're now feelin the love from:

Georgia

South Carolina

Massachusetts

Louisiana

Indiana

Wyoming

Florida



Half the country has been Otterbotted in less than seven hours. #BOTSnation https://t.co/DHKf5gISDH — DANVILLE OTTERBOTS (@GoOtterbots) March 16, 2021

The team’s unique mascot even drew national attention from Barstool Sports.

There's A New Leader In The Clubhouse For Best Baseball Logo: Say Hello To The Danville Otterbots https://t.co/Ep2emcqW0R pic.twitter.com/unFkq7HmgT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2021

The Appy League has given unique names to teams other than just Danville and Burlington. Johnson City is now home to the Doughboys, while Kingsport is the Axmen’s stomping ground.