Area basketball teams punch tickets to state tournament

KNOXVILLE, (WATE) – The TSSAA High School Basketball State Championships will once again be peppered with programs from the Greater Knoxville area.
After five area girls teams reached the state tournament over the weekend, four area boys teams earned a trip to Murfreesboro on Monday.
BOYS SECTIONALS SCOREBOARD (March 9)
Maryville 61, Dobyns-Bennett 55
Oak Ridge 84, Science Hill 66
Greeneville 97, Fulton 84
Sullivan South 76, Alcoa 70
Oneida 78, University High 68
Hampton 67, Harriman 28
AREA GIRLS TEAMS IN STATE TOURNAMENT (All games at MTSU in Murfreesboro)
Class AAA
Stone Memorial (29-4) vs. Science Hill (28-7) – Wednesday, 11 a.m. ET
Maryville (30-4) vs. Whitehaven (27-3) – Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET
Class AA
Grainger (32-3) vs. Westview (30-3) – Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET
Class A
Oneida (29-6) vs. Loretto (29-3) – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET