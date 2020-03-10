Area basketball teams punch tickets to state tournament

KNOXVILLE, (WATE) – The TSSAA High School Basketball State Championships will once again be peppered with programs from the Greater Knoxville area.

After five area girls teams reached the state tournament over the weekend, four area boys teams earned a trip to Murfreesboro on Monday.

BOYS SECTIONALS SCOREBOARD (March 9)

Maryville 61, Dobyns-Bennett 55

Oak Ridge 84, Science Hill 66

Greeneville 97, Fulton 84

Sullivan South 76, Alcoa 70

Oneida 78, University High 68

Hampton 67, Harriman 28

AREA GIRLS TEAMS IN STATE TOURNAMENT (All games at MTSU in Murfreesboro)

Class AAA

Stone Memorial (29-4) vs. Science Hill (28-7) – Wednesday, 11 a.m. ET

Maryville (30-4) vs. Whitehaven (27-3) – Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET

Class AA

Grainger (32-3) vs. Westview (30-3) – Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET

Class A

Oneida (29-6) vs. Loretto (29-3) – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET