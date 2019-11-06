Area girls soccer teams headed to state

Several high school girls soccer programs from East Tennessee are still in the hunt for a state championship.

Alcoa, Central, Catholic, Greeneville and Maryville are all making the trip to the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. this week.

“Everything we’re doing, we’re making history this year,” Central senior Kaitlynn Decker said. “We won our first district championship, and we’ve never done that before. We had won a region championship, but not a district championship. We’re really proud to do both in the same year and go to state.”

“When we won that, it was just a little bit of relief, and just so proud of these girls because I know how hard they’ve worked and how hard they’ve sacrificed to get here,” Central head coach Bill Mize said.

Girls Soccer State Quarterfinals on Wednesday

2:30 p.m. ET – Maryville (17-3-3) vs. Science Hill (19-3-1)

5:00 p.m. ET – Central (13-6-2) vs. Murfreesboro Central (16-2-3)

5:00 p.m. ET – Greeneville (16-7) vs. Chester Co. (14-2-1)

8:00 p.m. ET – Alcoa (12-5) vs. Merrol Hyde (14-3-1)

Girls Soccer State Semifinals on Thursday

5:30 p.m. ET – Catholic (12-7) vs. Briarcrest (15-1-1)