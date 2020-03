Area High School boys basketball region championship, Division II state tournament scoreboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The high school basketball postseason rolls on Thursday as the Division II state tournament begins in Nashville while seven area high school boys programs compete for a region championship.

The region title games are not elimination games but will decide home court advantage for the next round.

BOYS REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Region 2 Class AAA at Maryville, 7 p.m.

Oak Ridge (26-4) vs. Maryville (28-4)

Region 2 Class AA at Fulton, 7 p.m.

Alcoa (20-10) vs. Fulton (21-6)

Region 1 Class AA at Grainger, 7 p.m.

Sullivan South (29-4) vs. Greeneville (24-6)

Region 2 Class A at CSAS, 7 p.m.

Oneida (26-7) vs. Harriman (21-11)



BOYS DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT AT LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY

Thursday, March 5

Division II Class A

2:30 p.m. ET – Webb (27-6) vs. Lausanne (28-6)

Friday, March 6

Division II Class AA

5:45 p.m. ET – Catholic (23-4) vs. Christian Brothers (19-10)

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. ET – Division II Class Boys Championship

8:30 p.m. ET – Division II Class AA Boys Championship



GIRLS DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT AT LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY

Thursday, March 5

Division II Class A

1 p.m. ET – Goodpasture (29-6) vs. The King’s Academy (24-6)

Saturday, March 7

1 p.m. ET – Division II Class A Girls Championship

6 p.m. ET – Division II Class AA Girls Championship