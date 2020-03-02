Breaking News
Area High School girls basketball regional semifinals scoreboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 15 area high school girls basketball programs are still in the hunt for a trip to the state tournament.

Each will be on the court Monday night in a regional semifinal showdown.

Class AAA

Farragut (23-9) at Bearden (28-2)

Maryville (27-4) at Oak Ridge (28-6)

Daniel Boone (19-11) at Jefferson County (24-5)

Sevier County (18-12) at Science Hill (25-7)

Class AA

Carter (20-10) at Northview Academy (28-3)

Gatlinburg-Pittman (20-10) at Alcoa (21-8)

Sullivan Central (29-3) at Grainger (30-2)

Class A

Midway (16-11) at Oneida (26-6)

Wartburg (25-4) at Tellico Plains (23-3)

