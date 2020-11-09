Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19 after Tennessee game

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Arkansas said Monday football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after defeating Tennessee.

Pittman was on the sidelines Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as he coached the Razorbacks to a 24-13 over the Vols.

The university said Pittman was tested Sunday morning and informed Monday morning that he had tested positive for the virus.

Pittman is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at his home, the release said. Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.

The Razorbacks’ win over Tennessee moved Arkansas to a 3-3 record. Tennessee has dropped to 2-4 ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Texas A&M.

LATEST STORIES