KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Arkansas said Monday football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after defeating Tennessee.
Pittman was on the sidelines Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as he coached the Razorbacks to a 24-13 over the Vols.
The university said Pittman was tested Sunday morning and informed Monday morning that he had tested positive for the virus.
Pittman is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at his home, the release said. Associate head coach and defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.
The Razorbacks’ win over Tennessee moved Arkansas to a 3-3 record. Tennessee has dropped to 2-4 ahead of a matchup with No. 5 Texas A&M.
LATEST STORIES
- Arkansas coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19 after Tennessee game
- Second half struggles hand Vols fourth straight loss, falling to Arkansas 24-13
- SEC releases Tennessee men’s basketball schedule
- Tennessee basketball to allow around 4,000 fans in Thompson-Boling Arena
- Vols utilize bye week for self-improvement as they gear up for contest against Arkansas on Saturday