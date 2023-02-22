Peyton Hillis, seen here in 2010, was reportedly injured while saving his children from drowning at a beach in Florida. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Razorback and NFL player Peyton Hillis took to Twitter Tuesday to say thanks to everyone who showed their support during his recovery.

In a tweet, Hillis thanked everyone for their outpouring of support during his recovery following a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida.

“l just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me. It’s really made all the difference,” Hillis said. “I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister-in-law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one.”

According to reports, the accident happened while Hillis was rescuing his children from drowning. Hillis was airlifted to an area hospital and put in the ICU shortly after.

Hillis also thanked the hospital staff for their efforts during his recovery.

“Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y’all were truly amazing and took such great care of me,” Hillis said.

Hillis capped off his note noting how blessed he said he was to have the support.

“I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful,” Hillis stated.

A standout at Conway High School, Hillis went on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks before an NFL career that took him to teams including Denver, Kansas City and Tampa Bay.