KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy tour will be making a few more stops in East Tennessee.

After announcing earlier this month the Major League Baseball’s Commissioner Trophy would be on display March 5 at the University of Tennessee men’s basketball game against Arkansas in Knoxville, the Braves added stops in Johnson City and Maryville.

The trophy will be at the Freedom Hall Civic Center from 4-7 p.m. March 3 in Johnson City and at the Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater the following day, March 4, from 3-6 p.m.

In all, 151 stops will be made across the South. The tour officially started Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. At each stop, fans will be able to take a photo with the trophy.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

The trophy will also make a three-day stop in Nashville later in the month. Visit braves.com/trophytour for more information.