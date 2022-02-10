KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After capturing their first World Series trophy since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are hitting the road to bring the trophy to fans across the Southeast. The University of Tennessee will be one of 151 stops the tour will make across Braves Country.

Fans at each stop will have an opportunity to take a photo with the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the World Series. Braves fans in East Tennessee will have that chance March 5 when the tour comes to Thompson-Boling Arena for the Tennessee men’s basketball team regular-season finale against Arkansas.

Fans will need a ticket to the basketball game in order to see the trophy on tour. Viewing hours for the trophy viewing event at the game are yet to be determined.

The World Champions Trophy Tour begins Feb. 15 in Atlanta and will continue through the summer.

Can’t make it to the Knoxville event? Other nearby tour stops include March 12 at Harrah’s Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina, and April 26 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

The trophy will also be on display during the Nashville Predators game against the Calgary Flames on April 26 at Bridgestone Arena as well as the Vanderbilt University baseball game against Texas A&M on April 29.

Despite losing superstar Ronald Acuna to injury early in the season, the Braves completed a dream season when they defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series last November.