Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn fired

TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers looks on from the field prior to the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (WJHL) – A leadership change was announced Sunday for the Auburn football team – head coach Gus Malzahn will no longer be part of the program, according to Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene .

Malzahn made a 68-35 record including a 39-27 mark in Southeastern Conference play in the eight years he worked at Auburn University, according to a press release. He led the program to an SEC Championship and BCS National Championship appearance in his first season and an SEC West title in 2017.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level,” Greene said in a statement.

Greene recommended a change in the football team’s leadership to Auburn President Jay Gogue after a “thorough analysis” of the program, the release stated. Gogue accepted Greene’s recommendation.

“Coach Malzahn led the Auburn football program with honor and integrity. We appreciate his service to Auburn Athletics, Auburn University, and, in particular, our student-athletes. We wish him and Kristi all the best,” Gouge said in a statement.



Malzahn will be paid the remainder of his contract. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

